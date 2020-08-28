Fed Approves Shift on Inflation Goal, Ushering In Longer Era of Low Rates

The Federal Reserve approved a major shift in how it sets interest rates by dropping its longstanding practice of pre-emptively lifting them to head off higher inflation, a move likely to leave U.S. borrowing costs very low for a long time.

Federal Reserve Officials Lay Out How Much Inflation Overshoot Could Be Acceptable

Two Federal Reserve officials who spoke in the wake of the announcement of the central bank's new approach to inflation targeting shed some light on how much of an overshoot of the central bank's 2% inflation target they're willing to accept.

U.S. Stocks Rise as Fed Signals Policy Shift

The Dow and S&P 500 climbed after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would abandon its policy of pre-emptively raising rates to head off inflation.

New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise, as Hurricane Laura Affects Testing

The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. increased for a third straight day, as Hurricane Laura pummeled the Gulf Coast and regulators approved a cheap and fast new test for the virus.

Coronavirus-Aid Talks Limp Along Between Democrats, White House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would be willing to accept a slightly smaller coronavirus-aid package than their previous offer, but said they remained at an impasse with the White House.

U.S. Government Bond Yields Rise After Fed Policy Shift

Yields reversed an early decline on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would drop its longstanding practice of pre-emptively lifting interest rates to stave off rising inflation.

America's Energy Corridor Narrowly Averts Direct Hit From Laura

Hurricane Laura appeared to narrowly miss the heart of America's fuel-making and chemicals infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, where companies and officials were assessing damage Thursday morning.

With Second Stimulus Checks on Hold, Americans Spend Less at the Grocery Store

Grocery shoppers are cutting back on spending, data show, a sign that Americans are hurting for cash as the federal unemployment stimulus remains on hold for most recipients.

Pandemic Could Wound U.S. Economy For Years to Come, Paper Warns

The coronavirus pandemic and its brutal impact on the U.S. economy is likely to reverberate for years, but some of the worst case scenarios can be eased by a strong government effort to prevent firms from failing, according to a paper to be presented at a Federal Reserve research conference.

Bank of Canada's Macklem Braces for Long, Bumpy Recovery

Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem said the economy is posting impressive gains after a sharp pandemic-induced decline, but expects initial momentum to give way to a "pretty long, bumpy ride."