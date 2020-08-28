Fed Approves Shift on Inflation Goal, Ushering In Longer Era of Low Rates

The Federal Reserve approved a major shift in how it sets interest rates by dropping its longstanding practice of pre-emptively lifting them to head off higher inflation, a move likely to leave U.S. borrowing costs very low for a long time.

Abe Will Resign as Japan's Prime Minister, Citing His Worsening Health

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would resign, citing his worsening health, ending the reign of the man who held the top job longer than anyone else.

Shinzo Abe's Legacy: A Dynasty of One

The Japanese prime minister said he would resign Friday, ending the career of a politician who served two stints in office that reshaped modern Japan.

Federal Reserve Officials Lay Out How Much Inflation Overshoot Could Be Acceptable

Two Federal Reserve officials who spoke in the wake of the announcement of the central bank's new approach to inflation targeting shed some light on how much of an overshoot of the central bank's 2% inflation target they're willing to accept.

New Coronavirus Cases in U.S. Rise for Fourth Straight Day

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed above 40,000 for the second day in a row, as the impact of Hurricane Laura added to the challenges some states face in containing the virus's spread.

U.S. Stocks Rise as Fed Signals Policy Shift

The Dow and S&P 500 climbed after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would abandon its policy of pre-emptively raising rates to head off inflation.

Coronavirus-Aid Talks Limp Along Between Democrats, White House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would be willing to accept a slightly smaller coronavirus-aid package than their previous offer, but said they remained at an impasse with the White House.

U.S. Government Bond Yields Rise After Fed Policy Shift

Yields reversed an early decline on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would drop its longstanding practice of pre-emptively lifting interest rates to stave off rising inflation.

America's Energy Corridor Narrowly Averts Direct Hit From Laura

Hurricane Laura appeared to narrowly miss the heart of America's fuel-making and chemicals infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, where companies and officials were assessing damage Thursday morning.

With Second Stimulus Checks on Hold, Americans Spend Less at the Grocery Store

Grocery shoppers are cutting back on spending, data show, a sign that Americans are hurting for cash as the federal unemployment stimulus remains on hold for most recipients.