U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Consumer Spending Data

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose slightly ahead of spending and inflation data that may provide fresh insights into consumer behavior.

Consumer Spending Likely Grew in July as Labor Market Improved

U.S. consumer spending likely rose in July as the labor market continued to add jobs, although economists caution that last month's expiration of $600 in enhanced weekly unemployment benefits could dent household spending ahead.

Chinese Bond Issuers Bypass U.S. Investors

Chinese companies are borrowing less from U.S. bond buyers, as the deep pools of dollars held by investors in Asia means the region can be more self-reliant for hard-currency funding.

Taiwan to Ease Limits on American Pork and Beef, Smoothing Path for Trade Talks

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will ease restrictions on imports of U.S. beef and pork, clearing the biggest obstacle to free-trade talks with Washington.

Wall Street Looks for Inflation in All the Wrong Places

Be wary of expert predictions of how Covid-19 and federal stimulus will affect the direction of consumer prices. The fate of your holdings rides on the outcome.

New Coronavirus Cases in U.S. Rise for Fourth Straight Day

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed above 40,000 for the second day in a row, as the impact of Hurricane Laura added to the challenges some states face in containing the virus's spread.

Fed Approves Shift on Inflation Goal, Ushering In Longer Era of Low Rates

The Federal Reserve approved a major shift in how it sets interest rates by dropping its longstanding practice of pre-emptively lifting them to head off higher inflation, a move likely to leave U.S. borrowing costs very low for a long time.

Abe Will Resign as Japan's Prime Minister, Citing His Worsening Health

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would resign, citing his worsening health, ending the reign of the man who held the top job longer than anyone else.

German Consumer Sentiment Set to Halt Recovery in September

German consumer sentiment is set to suffer a significant decline in September, after gaining for three consecutive months, market-research group GfK said.

Federal Reserve Officials Lay Out How Much Inflation Overshoot Could Be Acceptable

Two Federal Reserve officials who spoke in the wake of the announcement of the central bank's new approach to inflation targeting shed some light on how much of an overshoot of the central bank's 2% inflation target they're willing to accept.