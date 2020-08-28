Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/28 05:09:50 pm
3508.01 PTS   +0.67%
After hours
0.06%
3510.02 PTS
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/28/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Higher as Consumer Spending Rises

The S&P 500 edged higher as data showed that spending and inflation rose in July, pointing to a pickup in American consumer activity. 

 
Two Fed Officials See Slow Path of Recovery From Coronavirus Pandemic

Cleveland Fed leader Loretta Mester and Patrick Harker of the Philadelphia Fed cautioned in television appearances they expect the economic recovery to be slow-moving. 

 
U.S. Consumer Spending Rose More Slowly in July

U.S. consumer spending rose more moderately in July than in prior months as new coronavirus infections rose and the expiration of enhanced unemployment checks loomed. 

 
Central Bank Push for Higher Inflation Can Backfire, New Paper Warns

A day after the Federal Reserve announced a shift that would formally accept inflation over its 2% target to make up for a period where it fell short of the goal, a new paper warns the central bank may be going down a perilous road. 

 
Canada Data Point to Third-Quarter Rebound

Canadian economic output plunged by a record amount in the second quarter amid pandemic-related restrictions on activity, while data indicated that a strong expansion is in the offing for the current quarter. 

 
Bank of England Still Has Firepower to Support Recovery, Governor Says

Mr. Bailey said the BOE still has considerable room to loosen policy, including by cutting rates into negative territory and expanding the range of assets it buys. 

 
Abe Will Resign as Japan's Prime Minister, Citing His Health

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would resign, citing his health, ending the reign of the man who held the top job longer than anyone else. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 3 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 3 in the past week to 180, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
State Banks Are the Sin-Eaters of China's Economic Recovery

As China's recovery from the pandemic continues, the burden of the country's economic support measures is increasingly falling on its commercial banks. 

 
Taiwan to Ease Limits on American Pork and Beef, Smoothing Path for Trade Talks

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will ease restrictions on imports of U.S. beef and pork, clearing the biggest obstacle to free-trade talks with Washington.

