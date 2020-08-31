Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 08/31 07:39:41 pm
3508.64 PTS   +0.02%
01:33pWall St mixed as S&P 500 heads for best August since 1984
RE
01:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Poised to End Best Month Since April
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Top Fed Official Says New Framework Provides More Humble Approach to Setting Rates

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank needed to be more skeptical of models that predict higher inflation when setting interest-rate policy, given the weak response of inflation to lower levels of unemployment over the past decade. 

 
S&P 500 on Track to Close Out Best Month Since April

U.S. stocks wavered, but the S&P 500 is still on track for a 7% advance in August after closing higher in all but four trading days this month. 

 
Argentina's 'Preposterous' Century Bond Never Got Chance to Grow Old

The rush to load up on long-dated debt issued by a serial defaulter puzzled many at the time, but going to extremes is commonplace in markets. 

 
Indian Economy Contracted at Record Rate Last Quarter

India's economy shrank by a record 23.9% last quarter-the biggest blow the coronavirus pandemic has dealt to a major economy so far-as a nationwide lockdown and fear of the fast-spreading pandemic strangled spending. 

 
China's Yuan Strengthens as Trade and Economic Concerns Fade

China's yuan has rallied to its strongest levels in more than a year, as the country's economy continues to recover and investors grow less concerned about fresh U.S. tariffs. 

 
Shipping Stocks Weather the Pandemic Storm

Investors in container-shipping companies are having an unexpectedly good year as freight rates surge despite the pandemic, thanks to quick capacity adjustments and surprisingly robust demand. 

 
China's Big Banks Report Profit Drops

China's major banks reported their biggest profit drops in more than a decade, as the economic impact of the pandemic led them to take large provisions against potential bad loans. 

 
Individual-Investor Boom Reshapes Stock Market

It's one of the year's biggest market stories: Mom-and-pop investors have fallen back in love with stocks, lured by free trading apps, a resurgent bull market led by technology companies and a pandemic that has left millions of Americans at home with little to do. 

 
China's Attempts to Spur Consumption Show Signs of Working

A gauge of Chinese business activity outside the factory floor rose to its highest level in 2 1/2 years in August, driven by the service sector. 

 
Italy's 2Q GDP Fell More Than Initially Estimated

The Italian economy's nosedive during the second quarter was slightly more severe than previously estimated, data from the country's statistics office, Istat, showed.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.73% 28442.46 Delayed Quote.0.40%
NASDAQ 100 1.11% 12129.667262 Delayed Quote.37.36%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.88% 11799.818034 Delayed Quote.30.35%
S&P 500 0.01% 3508.44 Delayed Quote.8.58%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.13% 6.8478 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
01:33pWall St mixed as S&P 500 heads for best August since 1984
RE
01:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Poised to End Best Month Since April
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:26aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Poised to End Best Month Since April
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:26aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Poised to End Best Month Since April
DJ
10:24aApple, Tesla shares pop after stock splits
RE
09:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Poised to End Best Month Since April
DJ
09:48aWeekly market update : Central banks are not giving up
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 91.97 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.50%
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS 114.865 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.36%
APPLE INC. 130.48 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.54%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 36.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.45%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 278.56 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.19%
PHILLIPS 66 59.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.27%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 22.755 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.63%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 6.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.92%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 15.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.84%
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION 23.965 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.15%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group