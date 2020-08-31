Top Fed Official Says New Framework Provides More Humble Approach to Setting Rates

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank needed to be more skeptical of models that predict higher inflation when setting interest-rate policy, given the weak response of inflation to lower levels of unemployment over the past decade.

S&P 500 on Track to Close Out Best Month Since April

U.S. stocks wavered, but the S&P 500 is still on track for a 7% advance in August after closing higher in all but four trading days this month.

Argentina's 'Preposterous' Century Bond Never Got Chance to Grow Old

The rush to load up on long-dated debt issued by a serial defaulter puzzled many at the time, but going to extremes is commonplace in markets.

Indian Economy Contracted at Record Rate Last Quarter

India's economy shrank by a record 23.9% last quarter-the biggest blow the coronavirus pandemic has dealt to a major economy so far-as a nationwide lockdown and fear of the fast-spreading pandemic strangled spending.

China's Yuan Strengthens as Trade and Economic Concerns Fade

China's yuan has rallied to its strongest levels in more than a year, as the country's economy continues to recover and investors grow less concerned about fresh U.S. tariffs.

Shipping Stocks Weather the Pandemic Storm

Investors in container-shipping companies are having an unexpectedly good year as freight rates surge despite the pandemic, thanks to quick capacity adjustments and surprisingly robust demand.

China's Big Banks Report Profit Drops

China's major banks reported their biggest profit drops in more than a decade, as the economic impact of the pandemic led them to take large provisions against potential bad loans.

Individual-Investor Boom Reshapes Stock Market

It's one of the year's biggest market stories: Mom-and-pop investors have fallen back in love with stocks, lured by free trading apps, a resurgent bull market led by technology companies and a pandemic that has left millions of Americans at home with little to do.

China's Attempts to Spur Consumption Show Signs of Working

A gauge of Chinese business activity outside the factory floor rose to its highest level in 2 1/2 years in August, driven by the service sector.

Italy's 2Q GDP Fell More Than Initially Estimated

The Italian economy's nosedive during the second quarter was slightly more severe than previously estimated, data from the country's statistics office, Istat, showed.