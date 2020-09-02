Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/02/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Fed's Mester: U.S. Economy Needs More Fiscal Support

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Wednesday more government aid is essential to help the U.S. economy weather ongoing stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
S&P 500 Extends Rally After Notching Fresh Record

Investors betting on additional stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine are pushing more money into riskier assets such as stocks, while easing out of gold. 

 
U.S. Debt to Exceed Size of Economy for Year, a Postwar First

U.S. government debt is on track to exceed the size of the economy for fiscal 2020, a milestone brought into reach by the coronavirus pandemic's economic impact and the federal fiscal response. 

 
Fed's Williams: New Policy Regime Will Help Fed Achieve Job, Inflation Goals

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the central bank's plan to allow inflation to overshoot its 2% target to compensate for times when it is run short of that goal will help the central bank better achieve its job and inflation goals. 

 
ADP Says U.S. Private Sector Added 428,000 Jobs in August

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. added 428,000 jobs in August, suggesting the pace of job gains accelerated in the month, data from ADP National Employment Report showed Wednesday. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall for Sixth Straight Week

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell for a sixth straight week, while gasoline and other fuel supplies also declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Tesla's Share-Sale Plans Boost Bonds

Prices for Tesla's traditional bond due in 2025 reached a record 104.36 cents on the dollar Tuesday, after the electric-car maker said it would sell up to $5 billion in stock. 

 
Recovering Dollar Dents Gold and Silver Prices

A rebound in the U.S. currency drove a slide in gold and silver prices, highlighting a risk to this year's booming rally in precious metals. 

 
U.S. Imposes New Restrictions on Chinese Diplomats

Chinese diplomats must seek U.S. government approval for any visits to universities, and the Chinese embassy and consulates in the U.S. must obtain State Department approval for any large cultural events hosted outside their diplomatic facilities. 

 
Fed's Barkin Says Economy Will Need Sustained Support

The labor market's recovery has been slower than anticipated because the coronavirus has been harder to contain than expected, the Richmond Fed president says.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.06% 28950.27 Delayed Quote.0.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.57% 44.66 Delayed Quote.-30.97%
NASDAQ 100 0.77% 12386.843903 Delayed Quote.38.68%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 12018.129849 Delayed Quote.33.07%
S&P 500 1.10% 3565.45 Delayed Quote.8.34%
SILVER -3.88% 27.176 Delayed Quote.57.82%
WTI -3.08% 41.725 Delayed Quote.-30.10%
