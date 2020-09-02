Log in
09/02/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Dow Rallies Above 29000; S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Records

Investors betting on additional stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine are pushing more money into riskier assets such as stocks, while easing out of gold. 

 
Fed Beige Book Finds Modest Economic Growth

The U.S. economy grew modestly over the summer but remained well below its pre-pandemic level of activity, a Federal Reserve report said. 

 
Fed's Williams: New Policy Regime Will Help Fed Achieve Job, Inflation Goals

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the central bank's plan to allow inflation to overshoot its 2% target to compensate for times when it runs short of that goal will help the central bank better achieve its job and inflation goals. 

 
Doing the Math on Third-Quarter GDP

Even if the economy performs poorly over the next month, third-quarter gross domestic product is going to look very good. And even if the economy does well in September, it will still be in a deep hole. 

 
U.S. Debt to Exceed Size of Economy Next Year, a Postwar First

U.S. government debt is on track to exceed the size of the economy for fiscal 2021, a milestone brought into reach by the coronavirus pandemic's economic impact and the federal fiscal response. 

 
ADP Says U.S. Private Sector Added 428,000 Jobs in August

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. added 428,000 jobs in August, suggesting the pace of job gains accelerated in the month, data from ADP National Employment Report showed Wednesday. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall for Sixth Straight Week

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell for a sixth straight week, while gasoline and other fuel supplies also declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
After Stock Split, Tesla's Share-Sale Plans Boost Bonds

Prices for Tesla's traditional bond due in 2025 reached a record 104.36 cents on the dollar Tuesday, after the electric-car maker said it would sell up to $5 billion in stock. 

 
Recovering Dollar Dents Gold and Silver Prices

A rebound in the U.S. currency drove a slide in gold and silver prices, highlighting a risk to this year's booming rally in precious metals. 

 
U.S. Imposes New Restrictions on Chinese Diplomats

The Trump administration moved to tighten rules on Chinese diplomats in the U.S., including requiring Chinese officials to seek U.S. approval for visits to universities and large cultural events, citing Beijing's use of similar measures.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.59% 29100.5 Delayed Quote.0.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.16% 44.39 Delayed Quote.-30.97%
NASDAQ 100 1.04% 12420.543325 Delayed Quote.38.68%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.98% 12056.443162 Delayed Quote.33.07%
S&P 500 1.54% 3580.84 Delayed Quote.8.34%
SILVER -3.42% 27.328305 Delayed Quote.57.82%
WTI -3.24% 41.639 Delayed Quote.-30.10%
