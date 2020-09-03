Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/02 05:11:56 pm
3580.84 PTS   +1.54%
Pre-market
0.08%
3583.84 PTS
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:52aAsian shares reverse early gains, euro falls to one-week lows
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Dow Rallies Above 29000; S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Records

Investors betting on additional stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine are pushing more money into riskier assets such as stocks, while easing out of gold. 

 
Fed's Daly Says More Fiscal Support Important for Recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Wednesday that reduced government support efforts will slow the economic recovery if they aren't restored. 

 
China Services-Sector Gauge Edged Down in August

A private gauge of China's services-sector activity expanded last month, but at a slower pace, as domestic demand continued to recover from coronavirus-driven shocks. 

 
Trump Administration Asks States to Be Ready for Vaccine by November

The CDC sent a letter to governors asking them to speed approval of vaccine distribution centers by Nov. 1, just before Election Day. 

 
Fed Beige Book Finds Modest Economic Growth

The U.S. economy grew modestly over the summer but remained well below its pre-pandemic level of activity, a Federal Reserve report said. 

 
Singapore Central Bank Boosts Banks' Access to SGD and USD Funding

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will take several measures to boost banks' access to Singapore dollar and U.S. dollar funding to strengthen the banking sector's resilience, and support credit intermediation amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Debt to Exceed Size of Economy Next Year, a Postwar First

U.S. debt has reached its highest level compared to the size of the economy since World War II and is projected to exceed it next year, the result of a giant fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
New Virus Cases Are Below Summer Peaks; Concerns Rise About Testing Decline

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. cases are below the peaks of earlier this summer, yet they remain stubbornly high, with the nation recording more than 40,000 cases for the first day of September. 

 
Fed's Williams: New Policy Regime Will Help Fed Achieve Job, Inflation Goals

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the central bank's plan to allow inflation to overshoot its 2% target to compensate for times when it runs short of that goal will help the central bank better achieve its job and inflation goals. 

 
U.S. Imposes New Restrictions on Chinese Diplomats

The Trump administration moved to tighten rules on Chinese diplomats in the U.S., including requiring Chinese officials to seek U.S. approval for visits to universities and large cultural events, citing Beijing's use of similar measures.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.59% 29100.5 Delayed Quote.1.97%
NASDAQ 100 1.04% 12420.543325 Delayed Quote.38.68%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.98% 12056.443162 Delayed Quote.33.07%
S&P 500 1.54% 3580.84 Delayed Quote.9.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:52aAsian shares reverse early gains, euro falls to one-week lows
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aSquare's Cash App Fuels Leap in Stock -- WSJ
DJ
02:38aAsian shares reverse early gains, euro falls to one-week lows
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/02Asian shares firm on U.S. stimulus hopes, upbeat China data
RE
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/02Utilities Up As Sector Momentum Shifts -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 22.37 Delayed Quote.11.63%
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION 79.89 Delayed Quote.10.04%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 362.7 Delayed Quote.6.50%
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. 324.43 Delayed Quote.6.22%
TWITTER 43.67 Delayed Quote.6.12%
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. 49.9 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
EOG RESOURCES, INC. 43.7 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
APACHE CORPORATION 14.42 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 5.12 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 36.32 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group