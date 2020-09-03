Dow Rallies Above 29000; S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Records

Investors betting on additional stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine are pushing more money into riskier assets such as stocks, while easing out of gold.

Fed's Daly Says More Fiscal Support Important for Recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Wednesday that reduced government support efforts will slow the economic recovery if they aren't restored.

China Services-Sector Gauge Edged Down in August

A private gauge of China's services-sector activity expanded last month, but at a slower pace, as domestic demand continued to recover from coronavirus-driven shocks.

Trump Administration Asks States to Be Ready for Vaccine by November

The CDC sent a letter to governors asking them to speed approval of vaccine distribution centers by Nov. 1, just before Election Day.

Fed Beige Book Finds Modest Economic Growth

The U.S. economy grew modestly over the summer but remained well below its pre-pandemic level of activity, a Federal Reserve report said.

Singapore Central Bank Boosts Banks' Access to SGD and USD Funding

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will take several measures to boost banks' access to Singapore dollar and U.S. dollar funding to strengthen the banking sector's resilience, and support credit intermediation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Debt to Exceed Size of Economy Next Year, a Postwar First

U.S. debt has reached its highest level compared to the size of the economy since World War II and is projected to exceed it next year, the result of a giant fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Virus Cases Are Below Summer Peaks; Concerns Rise About Testing Decline

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. cases are below the peaks of earlier this summer, yet they remain stubbornly high, with the nation recording more than 40,000 cases for the first day of September.

Fed's Williams: New Policy Regime Will Help Fed Achieve Job, Inflation Goals

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the central bank's plan to allow inflation to overshoot its 2% target to compensate for times when it runs short of that goal will help the central bank better achieve its job and inflation goals.

U.S. Imposes New Restrictions on Chinese Diplomats

The Trump administration moved to tighten rules on Chinese diplomats in the U.S., including requiring Chinese officials to seek U.S. approval for visits to universities and large cultural events, citing Beijing's use of similar measures.