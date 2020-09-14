Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
09/14 03:46:30 pm
3391.34 PTS   +1.51%
After hours
-0.18%
3385.2 PTS
03:24pCOVID-19 vaccine hopes lift world stocks, dollar eases
RE
03:21pWall Street gains 1% on deal news, vaccine hopes
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/14/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
OPEC Extends Forecast for Decline in Global Oil Demand

The economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic will hurt global energy demand harder and for longer than previously feared, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said. 

 
U.S. Stock Benchmarks Rise to Start Week

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 climbed more than 1%. Shares of Oracle jumped as investors cheered its deal with video-sharing app TikTok. 

 
NY Fed Survey Finds Consumers Less Pessimistic in August

The economy's uneven recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic is helping lift consumer moods from weak levels, as inflation expectations tick higher. 

 
'Real' Bond Yields Help Explain Market Moves

Negative inflation-adjusted government bond yields encourage investors to keep taking risks, even after the recent tech-led selloff in stocks. 

 
Japan's Next Leader to Be Thrust Into Clash Over China

Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to replace Shinzo Abe as Japan's prime minister, will have to balance the country's U.S. alliance with its business interests in China. 

 
Fed Names Trevor Reeve as New Monetary Affairs Chief

The Federal Reserve named Trevor Reeve, a senior adviser to Chairman Jerome Powell, to the powerful role of director of its monetary affairs division on Monday. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Infections Fall From a Day Earlier

The World Health Organization reported 307,930 new infections in the preceding 24 hours, its highest single-day increase yet and up from the 306,857 new cases it logged a week earlier. 

 
Funding Secured? A Private SoftBank Seems Unlikely

Japan's prodigal Son may have tired of sparring with shareholders, but there are dreams that can't be. 

 
In Turkey, Weak Lira Powers Fresh Gold Rush

Turks are piling into gold, long their favorite investment, as the country's financial system unravels. The average daily volume of gold sold at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul shot up to 4,500 pounds from about 450 pounds.

The London Stock Exchange seeks to ignite initial public offerings of so-called blank-check companies, which are surging in the U.S.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.35% 28045.01 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.43% 39.62 Delayed Quote.-39.85%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.78% 8986 Delayed Quote.16.52%
NASDAQ 100 1.94% 11300.65756 Delayed Quote.26.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.06% 11075.443064 Delayed Quote.20.96%
S&P 500 1.50% 3391.34 Delayed Quote.3.41%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.34% 7.49518 Delayed Quote.25.69%
WTI -0.38% 37.284 Delayed Quote.-39.00%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
KOHL'S CORPORATION 23.155 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.56%
TAPESTRY, INC. 17.515 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.45%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 37.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.63%
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC 11.865 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.60%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 49.095 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.52%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 47 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.85%
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. 131.19 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.91%
KROGER 32.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.44%
CITIGROUP INC. 48.28 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.33%
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 36.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.-69.13%
Heatmap :
