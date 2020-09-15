Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/15/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Finish Higher as Tech Shares Extend Rally

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ticked up Tuesday as tech shares continued to climb in the wake of a flurry of M&A activity in the sector. 

 
Japan Exports Fell at Slower Pace in August

Japan's exports fell 14.8% in August from a year earlier, as demand from most regions except for China remained weak amid the pandemic. 

 
Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine Receives First Foreign Approval

The United Arab Emirates has become the first country outside China to approve emergency usage of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate, in a vote of confidence for a state-backed drugmaker racing global rivals to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 

 
WTO Finds Some U.S. Tariffs on China Violate Trade Rules

The World Trade Organization, ruling in Beijing's favor, concluded that the U.S. imposed some of its tariffs on China in violation of global trade rules, a finding that may have no practical consequences. 

 
Oil Rises as Hurricane Season Disrupts U.S. Supply

Oil prices rose, clawing back some of their losses from recent weeks, with hurricane season limiting supply from the Gulf of Mexico. 

 
Trump Administration Moves to Drop Tariffs on Canadian Aluminum

The Trump administration moved to drop tariffs, reimposed just last month, on Canadian aluminum, a swift reversal of a policy that had drawn widespread criticism from U.S. businesses and dented U.S.-Canada ties. 

 
Nasdaq Ramps Up Cloud Move

Several of Nasdaq's 28 markets in North America and Europe will be hosted in the public cloud in about five years, with all of its markets expected to migrate over the next decade, said Brad Peterson, the New York-based company's chief technology and information officer. 

 
Fed Nominee Judy Shelton Lacks Senate Backing, Key Republican Says

President Trump's nomination of economist Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board of governors lacks enough votes for confirmation, said Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 GOP leader in the Senate. 

 
New Zealand Expects Longer Economic Hit From Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic will drag on growth for longer than previously forecast, New Zealand's Treasury Department has said, though the near-term hit to the economy is likely less severe than feared. 

 
Why Did Stock Markets Rebound From Covid in Record Time? Here Are Five Reasons

Forces behind the fastest-ever swoon and recovery include economic hopes, the dominance of tech and a boom in risky trades, including from individual investors. "Everything about this crisis has been outsized."

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.01% 27995.6 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
NASDAQ 100 1.43% 11438.87402 Delayed Quote.26.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.21% 11190.324043 Delayed Quote.23.23%
S&P 500 0.52% 3401.2 Delayed Quote.4.73%
Top / Flop S&P 500
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 115.58 Delayed Quote.6.31%
QORVO, INC. 129.99 Delayed Quote.5.82%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 10.71 Delayed Quote.5.31%
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION 128.02 Delayed Quote.5.10%
SL GREEN REALTY CORP. 49.9 Delayed Quote.4.90%
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 26.69 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 33.59 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
COTY INC. 3.18 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
CITIGROUP INC. 44.81 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.93 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
