U.S. Stocks Finish Higher as Tech Shares Extend Rally

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ticked up Tuesday as tech shares continued to climb in the wake of a flurry of M&A activity in the sector.

Japan Exports Fell at Slower Pace in August

Japan's exports fell 14.8% in August from a year earlier, as demand from most regions except for China remained weak amid the pandemic.

Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine Receives First Foreign Approval

The United Arab Emirates has become the first country outside China to approve emergency usage of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate, in a vote of confidence for a state-backed drugmaker racing global rivals to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

WTO Finds Some U.S. Tariffs on China Violate Trade Rules

The World Trade Organization, ruling in Beijing's favor, concluded that the U.S. imposed some of its tariffs on China in violation of global trade rules, a finding that may have no practical consequences.

Oil Rises as Hurricane Season Disrupts U.S. Supply

Oil prices rose, clawing back some of their losses from recent weeks, with hurricane season limiting supply from the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump Administration Moves to Drop Tariffs on Canadian Aluminum

The Trump administration moved to drop tariffs, reimposed just last month, on Canadian aluminum, a swift reversal of a policy that had drawn widespread criticism from U.S. businesses and dented U.S.-Canada ties.

Pelosi Says House Should Remain in Session Until Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Is Reached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber should remain in session until lawmakers can strike a bipartisan agreement on new coronavirus relief, but she indicated she wasn't willing to dramatically scale back Democrats' current offer.

Nasdaq Ramps Up Cloud Move

Several of Nasdaq's 28 markets in North America and Europe will be hosted in the public cloud in about five years, with all of its markets expected to migrate over the next decade, said Brad Peterson, the New York-based company's chief technology and information officer.

Fed Nominee Judy Shelton Lacks Senate Backing, Key Republican Says

President Trump's nomination of economist Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board of governors lacks enough votes for confirmation, said Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 GOP leader in the Senate.

New Zealand Expects Longer Economic Hit From Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic will drag on growth for longer than previously forecast, New Zealand's Treasury Department has said, though the near-term hit to the economy is likely less severe than feared.