S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/15 05:06:40 pm
3401.2 PTS   +0.52%
Pre-market
0.33%
3412.52 PTS
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:26aAsian stocks edge higher as investors await Fed statement
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/16/2020 | 03:16am EDT
U.S. Stocks Finish Higher as Tech Shares Extend Rally

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ticked up Tuesday as tech shares continued to climb in the wake of a flurry of M&A activity in the sector. 

 
Japan Exports Fell at Slower Pace in August

Japan's exports fell 14.8% in August from a year earlier, as demand from most regions except for China remained weak amid the pandemic. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Fall, Congress Under Pressure to Reach Relief Bill Agreement

The U.S. reported fewer than 35,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, as pressure built on Congress to reach an agreement on a relief bill. 

 
Chinese Companies in Pentagon Spotlight Hire Global Banks to Sell Dollar Bonds

ChemChina and Three Gorges, designated by the U.S. Defense Department as "Communist Chinese military companies," are pursuing bond deals with the help of Western banks. 

 
Business Shifts From Resistance to Action on Climate

In a sign of how much corporate attitudes have changed, the Business Roundtable, one of the country's most prominent business groups, is throwing its support behind broad-based measures to slash greenhouse gas emissions. 

 
U.K. Inflation Slows Sharply

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose just 0.2% on the year last month following the introduction of a government program to pick up part of the tab for eating out. 

 
WTO Finds Some U.S. Tariffs on China Violate Trade Rules

The World Trade Organization, ruling in Beijing's favor, concluded that the U.S. imposed some of its tariffs on China in violation of global trade rules, a finding that may have no practical consequences. 

 
Trump Administration Moves to Drop Tariffs on Canadian Aluminum

The Trump administration moved to drop tariffs, reimposed just last month, on Canadian aluminum, a swift reversal of a policy that had drawn widespread criticism from U.S. businesses and dented U.S.-Canada ties. 

 
Pelosi Says House Should Remain in Session Until Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Is Reached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber should remain in session until lawmakers can strike a bipartisan agreement on new coronavirus relief, but she indicated she wasn't willing to dramatically scale back Democrats' current offer. 

 
Nasdaq Ramps Up Cloud Move

Several of Nasdaq's 28 markets in North America and Europe will be hosted in the public cloud in about five years, with all of its markets expected to migrate over the next decade, said Brad Peterson, the New York-based company's chief technology and information officer.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.01% 27995.6 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
NASDAQ 100 1.43% 11438.87402 Delayed Quote.26.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.21% 11190.324043 Delayed Quote.23.23%
S&P 500 0.52% 3401.2 Delayed Quote.4.73%
Top / Flop S&P 500
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 115.58 Delayed Quote.6.31%
QORVO, INC. 129.99 Delayed Quote.5.82%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 10.71 Delayed Quote.5.31%
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION 128.02 Delayed Quote.5.10%
SL GREEN REALTY CORP. 49.9 Delayed Quote.4.90%
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 26.69 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 33.59 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
COTY INC. 3.18 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
CITIGROUP INC. 44.81 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.93 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
