U.S. Stocks Fall as Fed Outlook Rattles Investors

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 fell, pointing to a steepening rout in share benchmarks as investors became unsettled by the Federal Reserve's dour outlook as well as conflicting signals about when vaccines may become available.

U.S. Unemployment Claims Held Nearly Steady Last Week

Weekly initial claims for jobless benefits edged down by 33,000 to a seasonally adjusted 860,000 in the week ended Sept. 12, as layoffs remain elevated despite signs of a broader labor-market recovery.

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Gov. Carolyn Wilkins Won't Seek Second Term

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Gov. Carolyn Wilkins will leave her position as the central bank's second-in-command when her seven-year term expires next spring, the bank's board of directors said Thursday.

New York Fed's No. 2, Michael Strine, to Leave Early Next Year

The chief operating officer and first vice president will step down Feb. 28 at the end of his five-year term.

Bank of England Holds Rates Steady

The Bank of England kept policy on hold and signaled that it is prepared to take further action to support the U.K. economy if rising coronavirus cases undermine recovery.

Lacking Tools, Fed Pins Hopes on Powerful Words

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell used the word "powerful" 10 times in a press conference as the central bank hopes its words will persuade investors.

Car Loans Dodge Distress for Now

Auto credit measures at big banks are holding up during the pandemic even as stimulus measures fade. Still, the all-clear signal for borrowers and lenders hasn't yet sounded.

Lawmakers Tangle Over Fed's Muni-Market Rescue

The Fed stood ready to back the municipal market as a lender of last resort during the pandemic. So far, only two borrowers have tapped the facility for funding.

Bond Investors Regain Appetite for Emerging Markets

The collapse of bond yields in the developed world is driving investors back into battered emerging markets, fueling gains despite a series of high-profile defaults and concerns about the pandemic's blow to fragile economies.

A Million Mortgage Borrowers Fall Through Safety Net

Some homeowners don't know they qualify for a coronavirus relief program that allows them to delay home-loan payments, potentially leaving them vulnerable to foreclosure and eviction.