Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/17 05:14:08 pm
3357.01 PTS   -0.84%
After hours
0.02%
3357.62 PTS
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:05pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Lower as Fed Outlook Rattles Investors -- Update
DJ
05:01pWall Street falls as tech sells off again, jobless claims still high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Fall as Fed Outlook Rattles Investors

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 fell, pointing to a steepening rout in share benchmarks as investors became unsettled by the Federal Reserve's dour outlook as well as conflicting signals about when vaccines may become available. 

 
U.S. Unemployment Claims Held Nearly Steady Last Week

Weekly initial claims for jobless benefits edged down by 33,000 to a seasonally adjusted 860,000 in the week ended Sept. 12, as layoffs remain elevated despite signs of a broader labor-market recovery. 

 
Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Gov. Carolyn Wilkins Won't Seek Second Term

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Gov. Carolyn Wilkins will leave her position as the central bank's second-in-command when her seven-year term expires next spring, the bank's board of directors said Thursday. 

 
New York Fed's No. 2, Michael Strine, to Leave Early Next Year

The chief operating officer and first vice president will step down Feb. 28 at the end of his five-year term. 

 
Bank of England Holds Rates Steady

The Bank of England kept policy on hold and signaled that it is prepared to take further action to support the U.K. economy if rising coronavirus cases undermine recovery. 

 
Lacking Tools, Fed Pins Hopes on Powerful Words

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell used the word "powerful" 10 times in a press conference as the central bank hopes its words will persuade investors. 

 
Car Loans Dodge Distress for Now

Auto credit measures at big banks are holding up during the pandemic even as stimulus measures fade. Still, the all-clear signal for borrowers and lenders hasn't yet sounded. 

 
Lawmakers Tangle Over Fed's Muni-Market Rescue

The Fed stood ready to back the municipal market as a lender of last resort during the pandemic. So far, only two borrowers have tapped the facility for funding. 

 
Bond Investors Regain Appetite for Emerging Markets

The collapse of bond yields in the developed world is driving investors back into battered emerging markets, fueling gains despite a series of high-profile defaults and concerns about the pandemic's blow to fragile economies. 

 
A Million Mortgage Borrowers Fall Through Safety Net

Some homeowners don't know they qualify for a coronavirus relief program that allows them to delay home-loan payments, potentially leaving them vulnerable to foreclosure and eviction.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.47% 27901.98 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
NASDAQ 100 -1.48% 11080.951084 Delayed Quote.30.98%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.27% 10910.27678 Delayed Quote.23.16%
S&P 500 -0.84% 3357.01 Delayed Quote.5.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:05pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Lower as Fed Outlook Rattles Investors ..
DJ
05:01pWall Street falls as tech sells off again, jobless claims still high
RE
04:46pNearly 23% of S&P 500 Companies Have Raised Guidance as Result of Coronavirus..
DJ
04:44pStocks buckle, dollar slips as investors mull Fed action
RE
04:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Lower as Fed Outlook Rattles Investors
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:04pStocks buckle, dollar slips as investors mull Fed action
RE
02:49pWall St sinks more than 1% as tech stocks resume slide
RE
01:54pHerman Miller soars 34% as it rejoins dividend club
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 19.26 Delayed Quote.6.41%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 7.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.27%
METLIFE, INC. 39.32 Delayed Quote.4.49%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 7.045 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.37%
HOLOGIC, INC. 63.23 Delayed Quote.4.05%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 40.4 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
NETAPP, INC. 43.18 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
BLACKROCK, INC. 537.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.31%
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) 250.73 Delayed Quote.-4.77%
ILLUMINA, INC. 298.02 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group