Jobless Rates in Northeast, West Are Highest in Nation

Unemployment rates in regions across the U.S. moved down this summer after peaking in April, when the coronavirus first triggered widespread lockdowns. Still, jobless rates clocked in above 10% in 10 states.

S&P 500 Edges Lower on Weakness in Technology Stocks

Declines in shares of technology companies weighed on the S&P 500, capping off another tumultuous week for the stock market.

Fed's Kashkari Says New Forward Guidance Could Have Been Stronger

New Federal Reserve guidance over the future path of rates fell short of what was needed, Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari said.

Fed's Bostic Hopeful Economics Can Make Progress on Racial Issues

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic said Friday he's optimistic that the economics profession can do better in addressing racial inequality.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Edged Up in Early September

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. increased more than expected in early September, but confidence among Americans remained at depressed levels as coronavirus worries persist, results from a University of Michigan survey showed Friday.

LSE Eyes Sale of Italian Unit to Help Secure Refinitiv Approval

The U.K. exchange operator took a key step toward gaining regulatory approval for its $15 billion acquisition of financial-data company Refinitiv by entering into exclusive talks for the sale of its Italian exchange operator.

Talking Markets: Spain, Italy's Post-Covid Recovery Threatened by Reliance on Tourism

As the coronavirus pandemic hits Europe's tourism and travel sector, Spain and Italy face considerably greater hurdles than peers in the north of the eurozone.

Russian Central Bank Keeps Key Interest Rate Steady

Russia's central bank kept its key interest rate on hold at 4.25%, pausing a recent cutting cycle that saw rates fall to a record low as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the economy into a deep recession

Soybean Prices Hit Two-Year High, Buoyed by Chinese Demand

A key cash crop for U.S. farmers, soybeans fell 16% to start the year before heavy Chinese buying spurred a rebound. Soybean prices have risen more than 15% since the start of August.

Trump Administration Grants $11.6 Billion in Aid to Puerto Rico

The funds come as the island continues to recover from Hurricane Maria in 2017-and the president's reelection campaign courts Puerto Rican voters in Florida.