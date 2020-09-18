Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Jobless Rates in Northeast, West Are Highest in Nation

Unemployment rates in regions across the U.S. moved down this summer after peaking in April, when the coronavirus first triggered widespread lockdowns. Still, jobless rates clocked in above 10% in 10 states. 

 
S&P 500 Edges Lower on Weakness in Technology Stocks

Declines in shares of technology companies weighed on the S&P 500, capping off another tumultuous week for the stock market. 

 
Fed's Kashkari Says New Forward Guidance Could Have Been Stronger

New Federal Reserve guidance over the future path of rates fell short of what was needed, Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari said. 

 
Fed's Bostic Hopeful Economics Can Make Progress on Racial Issues

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic said Friday he's optimistic that the economics profession can do better in addressing racial inequality. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Edged Up in Early September

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. increased more than expected in early September, but confidence among Americans remained at depressed levels as coronavirus worries persist, results from a University of Michigan survey showed Friday. 

 
LSE Eyes Sale of Italian Unit to Help Secure Refinitiv Approval

The U.K. exchange operator took a key step toward gaining regulatory approval for its $15 billion acquisition of financial-data company Refinitiv by entering into exclusive talks for the sale of its Italian exchange operator. 

 
Talking Markets: Spain, Italy's Post-Covid Recovery Threatened by Reliance on Tourism

As the coronavirus pandemic hits Europe's tourism and travel sector, Spain and Italy face considerably greater hurdles than peers in the north of the eurozone. 

 
Russian Central Bank Keeps Key Interest Rate Steady

Russia's central bank kept its key interest rate on hold at 4.25%, pausing a recent cutting cycle that saw rates fall to a record low as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the economy into a deep recession 

 
Soybean Prices Hit Two-Year High, Buoyed by Chinese Demand

A key cash crop for U.S. farmers, soybeans fell 16% to start the year before heavy Chinese buying spurred a rebound. Soybean prices have risen more than 15% since the start of August. 

 
Trump Administration Grants $11.6 Billion in Aid to Puerto Rico

The funds come as the island continues to recover from Hurricane Maria in 2017-and the president's reelection campaign courts Puerto Rican voters in Florida.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.22% 27527.9 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
NASDAQ 100 -2.39% 10799.525108 Delayed Quote.28.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.12% 10665.858175 Delayed Quote.21.60%
S&P 500 -1.61% 3298.83 Delayed Quote.4.79%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.02% 330.5 End-of-day quote.10.17%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.09% 34.91 End-of-day quote.1.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
01:39pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Lower on Weakness in Technology Stock..
DJ
01:32pAt Least 363 Companies in Global Index Lowered Guidance in August Because of ..
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Lower on Weakness in Technology Stock..
DJ
10:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Investors Brace for Volatile T..
DJ
10:40aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Investors Brace for Volatile T..
DJ
09:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Investors Brace for Volatile T..
DJ
08:49aU.S. Stock Futures Waver as Investors Brace for Volatile Trading
DJ
08:49aU.S. Stock Futures Waver as Investors Brace for Volatile Trading
DJ
08:49aU.S. Stock Futures Waver as Investors Brace for Volatile Trading
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
APTIV PLC 87.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.05%
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 241.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.45%
AES CORPORATION (THE) 18.835 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.20%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 206.84 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.64%
NEWS CORPORATION 15.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.41%
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION 74.46 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.46%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.00%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.135 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.80%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.015 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.21%
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 36.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-70.97%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group