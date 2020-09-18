Stocks Finish Week Lower, Dragged Down by Tech Shares

Declines in shares of technology companies pushed the S&P 500 to its third consecutive week of declines, capping another tumultuous stretch for the stock market.

Fed Issues New Bank Guidance to Improve Main Street Loan Access

The move is a bid to increase loans to small and midsize businesses via the central bank's program amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed's Bullard Says Inflation Could Start to Pick Up Soon

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis leader James Bullard said higher inflation is coming to the U.S. economy, but didn't indicate that would be a worrisome development.

Bank Investors Don't Have to Be so Anxious About New Stress Tests

The Federal Reserve is now giving banks another, and in key ways even tougher, stress test. But this shouldn't cause deep anxiety for investors.

Fed Hires BlackRock to Help Calm Markets. Its ETF Business Wins Big.

The Federal Reserve committed in March to deploy billions of dollars to prop up the economy during coronavirus lockdowns. The move benefited money managers including BlackRock, which helped the Fed execute its plan.

Jobless Rates in Northeast, West Are Highest in Nation

Unemployment rates in regions across the U.S. moved down this summer after peaking in April, when the coronavirus first triggered widespread lockdowns. Still, jobless rates clocked in above 10% in 10 states.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Edged Up in Early September

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. increased more than expected in early September, but confidence among Americans remained at depressed levels as coronavirus worries persist, results from a University of Michigan survey showed Friday.

LSE Eyes Sale of Italian Unit to Help Secure Refinitiv Approval

The U.K. exchange operator took a key step toward gaining regulatory approval for its $15 billion acquisition of financial-data company Refinitiv by entering into exclusive talks for the sale of its Italian exchange operator.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 179, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Talking Markets: Spain, Italy's Post-Covid Recovery Threatened by Reliance on Tourism

As the coronavirus pandemic hits Europe's tourism and travel sector, Spain and Italy face considerably greater hurdles than peers in the north of the eurozone.