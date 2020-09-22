Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
House Passes Short-Term Spending Bill to Keep Government Funded Through Dec. 11

The House passed a short-term spending bill keeping the government funded through Dec. 11, after Democrats reached a deal with the White House over farm aid and food assistance.The Senate is expected to vote on it this week. 

 
Mnuchin, Powell Urge More Spending to Help Economy Recover

The U.S. Treasury secretary and the Fed chairman told lawmakers that emergency loan programs to support the coronavirus-stricken economy were largely working as intended and that more government spending would be needed to sustain the recovery. 

 
U.S. Stocks End Higher as S&P 500 Snaps Losing Streak

The recovery follows a bout of volatility that has tested investors' confidence in the market's monthslong rebound. 

 
September Brings a Reality Check for Stocks

September is living up to its well-known reputation as a poor month for stocks. Investors may grow to appreciate it. 

 
Draft Guidelines for Covid-19 Vaccine Authorization Require Strict Review

The Food and Drug Administration has submitted a draft plan for review to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and the White House is also looking at it. 

 
U.K. Introduces New Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Second Wave

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new coronavirus restrictions for England, including earlier pub-closing times, as his government tries to quell a second wave of infections. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops  200,000

The U.S. death toll exceeded 200,000, as some guidelines and practices for stopping the disease's spread have been called into question. 

 
RBNZ on Hold But Prepared to Deploy More Stimulus

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its official cash rate unchanged but kept the door open to further policy easing, indicating the economic recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be slow. 

 
Italian Bonds Rally on Election Results

The yield on Italian benchmark 10-year debt fell on Tuesday after the nation's latest election results soothed investors' worries about its historically volatile politics and their impact on the eurozone. 

 
U.S. Home Sales Extended Powerful Rebound Into August

Sales of previously owned homes rose in August for a third consecutive month of gains, showing that prospective home buyers remain motivated to buy despite the pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 27288.18 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
NASDAQ 100 1.88% 11186.3709 Delayed Quote.25.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.71% 10963.636953 Delayed Quote.20.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.20% 0.6614 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
S&P 500 1.05% 3315.57 Delayed Quote.1.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
04:29aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian business confidence rebounds sharply, pandemi..
RE
04:27aAsian stocks struggle to build on Wall Street gains, dollar rises
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:08aAsian stocks struggle to build on Wall Street gains, dollar rises
RE
02:24aAustralia shares jump 1.3% on Wall Street rebound, easing border curbs
RE
02:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/22Amazon leads a Wall Street rebound
RE
09/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/22Dollar rises on hawkish comments; stocks end up
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TWITTER 42.73 Delayed Quote.7.09%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3128.99 Delayed Quote.5.69%
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION 75.04 Delayed Quote.5.44%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 34.75 Delayed Quote.4.92%
D.R. HORTON, INC. 75.51 Delayed Quote.4.70%
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. 120.65 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
COMERICA INCORPORATED 37.15 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. 28.62 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
ANTHEM, INC. 247.44 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 24.51 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group