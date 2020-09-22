House Passes Short-Term Spending Bill to Keep Government Funded Through Dec. 11

The House passed a short-term spending bill keeping the government funded through Dec. 11, after Democrats reached a deal with the White House over farm aid and food assistance.The Senate is expected to vote on it this week.

Mnuchin, Powell Urge More Spending to Help Economy Recover

The U.S. Treasury secretary and the Fed chairman told lawmakers that emergency loan programs to support the coronavirus-stricken economy were largely working as intended and that more government spending would be needed to sustain the recovery.

U.S. Stocks End Higher as S&P 500 Snaps Losing Streak

The recovery follows a bout of volatility that has tested investors' confidence in the market's monthslong rebound.

September Brings a Reality Check for Stocks

September is living up to its well-known reputation as a poor month for stocks. Investors may grow to appreciate it.

Draft Guidelines for Covid-19 Vaccine Authorization Require Strict Review

The Food and Drug Administration has submitted a draft plan for review to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and the White House is also looking at it.

U.K. Introduces New Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Second Wave

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new coronavirus restrictions for England, including earlier pub-closing times, as his government tries to quell a second wave of infections.

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 200,000

The U.S. death toll exceeded 200,000, as some guidelines and practices for stopping the disease's spread have been called into question.

RBNZ on Hold But Prepared to Deploy More Stimulus

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its official cash rate unchanged but kept the door open to further policy easing, indicating the economic recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be slow.

Italian Bonds Rally on Election Results

The yield on Italian benchmark 10-year debt fell on Tuesday after the nation's latest election results soothed investors' worries about its historically volatile politics and their impact on the eurozone.

U.S. Home Sales Extended Powerful Rebound Into August

Sales of previously owned homes rose in August for a third consecutive month of gains, showing that prospective home buyers remain motivated to buy despite the pandemic.