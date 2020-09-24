Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 09/24 09:29:49 pm
3233.81 PTS   -0.10%
03:28pStocks fall despite Wall St stimulus hope; dollar flat
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:08pTech stocks lift Wall Street as economic rebound slows
RE
News of the index components

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/24/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed's Evans Says Fiscal-Policy Pullback Threatens Economic Recovery

More fiscal relief is needed to limit further damage, particularly to vulnerable communities, the Chicago Fed leader said. 

 
Lawmakers Offer Support for Fed's New Inflation Strategy

The central bank last month changed the way it will implement its mandate from Congress, and lawmakers have no objection. 

 
Stocks Turn Higher in Another Volatile Session

The S&P 500 rose, helping the broad index avert a correction, as technology stocks recovered some of their recent losses. 

 
Unemployment Claims Hold at High Level

The number of applications for unemployment benefits has held at just under 900,000 a week this month, suggesting the labor-market recovery is stalling as layoffs restrain hiring gains six months into the pandemic. 

 
Fed's Barkin Sees Little Reason to Worry About an Inflation Surge

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said aggressive central bank actions and a new framework that officially encourages price pressures to rise don't herald a looming inflation problem. 

 
California's Ban on New Gas Cars Further Upends Auto Industry

California's decision to ban sales of new conventional vehicles starting in 2035 shows how regulators' aggressive emission targets are forcibly reshaping an industry that is struggling to keep its customers on board. 

 
Fed's Bullard: Full Economic Recovery Possible by End of 2020

The St. Louis Fed leader said a sharp rebound in the remainder of this year is possible, and said there is a good chance of a very rapid improvement in the job market. 

 
Pace of New Home Sales Tops 1 Million for First Time in 14 Years

The housing market continued to boom in August, as low mortgage rates and pandemic-driven demand pushed a pushed single-family home sales up 4.8% in August. 

 
U.K. Extends Covid-19 Support to Businesses for Six Months

The decision to extended support to businesses underlines the difficulty of withdrawing costly support while Covid-19 continues to spread. 

 
Gold Prices Hit by Stronger Dollar, Declining Inflation Expectations

The precious metal is set for its worst week in six months while silver's weekly losses are the biggest in nine years.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.06% 26815.68 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
GOLD 0.50% 1865.59 Delayed Quote.25.50%
NASDAQ 100 0.46% 10898.149222 Delayed Quote.28.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 10676.605939 Delayed Quote.18.51%
S&P 500 0.12% 3246.07 Delayed Quote.2.62%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 97.36 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.18%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 195.42 Delayed Quote.5.00%
INVESCO LTD. 10.815 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.79%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 15.295 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.55%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 46.735 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.44%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 10.975 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
COTY INC. 2.795 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.28%
TWITTER 42.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.42%
ACCENTURE 213.295 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.52%
CARMAX, INC. 94.51 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.78%
