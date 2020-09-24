Fed's Evans Says Fiscal-Policy Pullback Threatens Economic Recovery

More fiscal relief is needed to limit further damage, particularly to vulnerable communities, the Chicago Fed leader said.

Lawmakers Offer Support for Fed's New Inflation Strategy

The central bank last month changed the way it will implement its mandate from Congress, and lawmakers have no objection.

Stocks Finish Higher in Another Volatile Session

Indexes moved above and below the flatline several times in a topsy-turvy session, and the S&P 500 averted correction territory, a drop of 10% or more from a recent high.

Unemployment Claims Hold at High Level

The number of applications for unemployment benefits has held at just under 900,000 a week this month, suggesting the labor-market recovery is stalling as layoffs restrain hiring gains six months into the pandemic.

California's Ban on New Gas Cars Further Upends Auto Industry

California's decision to ban sales of new conventional vehicles starting in 2035 shows how regulators' aggressive emission targets are forcibly reshaping an industry that is struggling to keep its customers on board.

Fed's Bullard: Full Economic Recovery Possible by End of 2020

The St. Louis Fed leader said a sharp rebound in the remainder of this year is possible, and said there is a good chance of a very rapid improvement in the job market.

Pace of New Home Sales Tops 1 Million for First Time in 14 Years

The housing market continued to boom in August, as low mortgage rates and pandemic-driven demand pushed a pushed single-family home sales up 4.8% in August.

U.K. Extends Covid-19 Support to Businesses for Six Months

The decision to extended support to businesses underlines the difficulty of withdrawing costly support while Covid-19 continues to spread.

Gold Prices Hit by Stronger Dollar, Declining Inflation Expectations

The precious metal is set for its worst week in six months while silver's weekly losses are the biggest in nine years.

U.S. New Coronavirus Cases Edge Lower

The U.S. reported 37,330 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, down from nearly 40,000 a day earlier, but remain at a level that has health experts concerned about whether the virus can be contained as autumn progresses.