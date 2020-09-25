Fed's Evans Says Fiscal-Policy Pullback Threatens Economic Recovery

More fiscal relief is needed to limit further damage, particularly to vulnerable communities, the Chicago Fed leader said.

Fed's Bullard: Full Economic Recovery Possible by End of 2020

The St. Louis Fed leader said a sharp rebound in the remainder of this year is possible, and said there is a good chance of a very rapid improvement in the job market.

Lawmakers Offer Support for Fed's New Inflation Strategy

The central bank last month changed the way it will implement its mandate from Congress, and lawmakers have no objection.

Stocks Finish Higher in Another Volatile Session

Indexes moved above and below the flatline several times in a topsy-turvy session, and the S&P 500 averted correction territory, a drop of 10% or more from a recent high.

China's Bonds Win Third Key Index Inclusion

FTSE Russell is set to add Chinese government debt to its key indexes, a move that could attract more than $100 billion of foreign capital.

For Many Asian Companies, Pandemic's Impact Took Turn For the Worse in 2Q

Major Asian companies hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic saw combined revenues decline by more than $260 billion in the second quarter, significantly widening from the first quarter and outpacing gains at a number of the region's tech giants.

U.S. New Coronavirus Cases Edge Lower

The U.S. reported 37,330 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, down from nearly 40,000 a day earlier, but remain at a level that has health experts concerned about whether the virus can be contained as autumn progresses.

Democrats Prepare New Coronavirus Aid Proposal

A scaled-down package on coronavirus aid of about $2.4 trillion would include assistance to airlines, restaurants and small businesses. Republicans doubt a deal is doable before Election Day.

U.K. Extends Covid-19 Support to Businesses for Six Months

The decision to extended support to businesses underlines the difficulty of withdrawing costly support while Covid-19 continues to spread.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Edges Up Slightly

Consumer sentiment in the U.K. ticked up slightly in September despite the increase in Covid-19 infections, but remained at depressed levels amid economic headwinds, according to data from market research firm GfK.