Stocks Finish Higher in Another Volatile Session

Indexes moved above and below the flatline several times in a topsy-turvy session, and the S&P 500 averted correction territory, a drop of 10% or more from a recent high.

U.S. New Coronavirus Cases Edge Lower

The U.S. reported 37,330 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, down from nearly 40,000 a day earlier, but remain at a level that has health experts concerned about whether the virus can be contained as autumn progresses.

China's Bonds Win Third Key Index Inclusion

FTSE Russell is set to add Chinese government debt to its key indexes, a move that could attract more than $100 billion of foreign capital.

Covid-19 Vaccine From Novavax to Begin Phase 3 Trial in U.K.

The company said it has started a final-stage, 10,000-person study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the U.K.

Jobless Claims Keep Rising in New York, New Jersey

First-time applications for unemployment benefits jumped in New York and New Jersey last week as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

Glynn's Take: RBA Isn't Planning Policy Pyrotechnics in October

The Reserve Bank of Australia remains watchful of the economy and is primed to lend more support if needed, but it's unlikely that there will be a pyrotechnic policy announcement at the next board meeting on Oct. 6.

Fed's Evans Says Fiscal-Policy Pullback Threatens Economic Recovery

More fiscal relief is needed to limit further damage, particularly to vulnerable communities, the Chicago Fed leader said.

Fed's Bullard: Full Economic Recovery Possible by End of 2020

The St. Louis Fed leader said a sharp rebound in the remainder of this year is possible, and said there is a good chance of a very rapid improvement in the job market.

For Many Asian Companies, Pandemic's Impact Took Turn For the Worse in 2Q

Major Asian companies hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic saw combined revenues decline by more than $260 billion in the second quarter, significantly widening from the first quarter.

Democrats Prepare New Coronavirus Aid Proposal

A scaled-down package on coronavirus aid of about $2.4 trillion would include assistance to airlines, restaurants and small businesses. Republicans doubt a deal is doable before Election Day.