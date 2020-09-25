U.S. Stocks Rise, but S&P 500 Notches Fourth Week of Declines

Investors' confidence has been crimped by elevated levels of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. and Europe, as well as signs that the global economic recovery is slow and uneven.

IPO Market Parties Like It's 1999

Even in the midst of a recession, investors are pouring money into newly public companies at levels on par with the dot-com era. A shift in the economy and low interest rates are helping drive the frenzy of activity.

Durable-Goods Orders Rise for Fourth Straight Month

Orders for long-lasting factory goods increased for the fourth consecutive month in August, a sign of the manufacturing industry's continued recovery from coronavirus pandemic-related disruptions.

How the World's Dullest Market Quietly Created a Synthetic Dollar Empire

Beneath the placid surface, the trade in short-term Japanese government bills and deposits conceals a thriving world of dollar funding, which offers hints about developments in China's banking system too.

Investors in Europe Buy Up Stock Funds

Global equity funds offered by European asset managers in August took in $10 billion and were the bestselling sector in the European fund industry as confidence ticked higher.

China Evergrande Selloff Deepens as Concern Mounts Over Its Financial Health

China Evergrande's bonds and shares came under a second day of heavy selling pressure, as investor concerns grew about the large property developer's financial health despite its attempt to calm such worries.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise, and Near Seven Million

Newly reported U.S. coronavirus cases rose from a day earlier as Florida's governor lifted restrictions across the state and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam became the second governor in a week to test positive for the virus.

China's Bonds Win Third Key Index Inclusion

FTSE Russell is set to add Chinese government debt to its key indexes, a move that could attract more than $100 billion of foreign capital.

Covid-19 Vaccine From Novavax to Begin Phase 3 Trial in U.K.

The company said it has started a final-stage, 10,000-person study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the U.K.

A Bet on Europe Is a Bet on Drugs, Against Tech

The skew toward tech giants in the U.S. stock market is well known. Less appreciated is that Europe's markets are now dominated by drugmakers.