Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Rise, but S&P 500 Notches Fourth Week of Declines

Investors' confidence has been crimped by elevated levels of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. and Europe, as well as signs that the global economic recovery is slow and uneven. 

 
IPO Market Parties Like It's 1999

Even in the midst of a recession, investors are pouring money into newly public companies at levels on par with the dot-com era. A shift in the economy and low interest rates are helping drive the frenzy of activity. 

 
Durable-Goods Orders Rise for Fourth Straight Month

Orders for long-lasting factory goods increased for the fourth consecutive month in August, a sign of the manufacturing industry's continued recovery from coronavirus pandemic-related disruptions. 

 
How the World's Dullest Market Quietly Created a Synthetic Dollar Empire

Beneath the placid surface, the trade in short-term Japanese government bills and deposits conceals a thriving world of dollar funding, which offers hints about developments in China's banking system too. 

 
Investors in Europe Buy Up Stock Funds

Global equity funds offered by European asset managers in August took in $10 billion and were the bestselling sector in the European fund industry as confidence ticked higher. 

 
China Evergrande Selloff Deepens as Concern Mounts Over Its Financial Health

China Evergrande's bonds and shares came under a second day of heavy selling pressure, as investor concerns grew about the large property developer's financial health despite its attempt to calm such worries. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise, and Near Seven Million

Newly reported U.S. coronavirus cases rose from a day earlier as Florida's governor lifted restrictions across the state and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam became the second governor in a week to test positive for the virus. 

 
China's Bonds Win Third Key Index Inclusion

FTSE Russell is set to add Chinese government debt to its key indexes, a move that could attract more than $100 billion of foreign capital. 

 
Covid-19 Vaccine From Novavax to Begin Phase 3 Trial in U.K.

The company said it has started a final-stage, 10,000-person study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the U.K. 

 
A Bet on Europe Is a Bet on Drugs, Against Tech

The skew toward tech giants in the U.S. stock market is well known. Less appreciated is that Europe's markets are now dominated by drugmakers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -9.46% 13.78 End-of-day quote.-36.20%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.34% 27173.96 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
NASDAQ 100 2.34% 11151.132967 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.26% 10913.561787 Delayed Quote.18.94%
NOVAVAX, INC. 10.86% 113.56 Delayed Quote.2,473.87%
S&P 500 1.60% 3298.46 Delayed Quote.0.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
05:17pFinancials Up, But Gains Capped By Stimulus-Talk Worries -- Financials Roundu..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise but S&P 500 Notches Fourth Week of..
DJ
04:47pStocks rally to end bitter week; dollar up the most since April
RE
04:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street ends higher as tech rally squashes viru..
RE
04:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise but S&P 500 Notches Fourth Week of..
DJ
03:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Point to Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
01:02pIPO Market Parties Like It's 1999
DJ
12:25pStocks tick up to end bitter week, dollar jumps
RE
12:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Wobble, Pointing to Fourth Week of Decl..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.63 Delayed Quote.13.67%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.07 Delayed Quote.9.68%
WESTROCK COMPANY 35.81 Delayed Quote.8.32%
THE BOEING COMPANY 156.03 Delayed Quote.6.83%
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 41.16 Delayed Quote.4.97%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 10.22 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 15.92 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 6.06 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 9.51 Delayed Quote.-6.31%
APACHE CORPORATION 9.85 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group