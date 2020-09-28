Chinese Companies Head Home to Raise Money, as Beijing's Relations With U.S. Fray

China's most ambitious and fastest-growing companies once flocked to U.S. markets to raise money. Since November, eight that originally went public in New York have added listings in Hong Kong.

China's Industrial Profit Grew at Slower Pace

The country's industrial companies reported a 19.1% increase in profit in August from a year earlier, slightly slower than July as the export sector faced challenges with the reopening of overseas factories.

Economy Week Ahead: Factories, Consumer Spending and Employment

The U.S. jobs report for September highlights a week of data that will show how economies are recovering from coronavirus-induced recessions and from continued disruptions related to the pandemic.

Investors Ramp Up Bets on Market Turmoil Around Election

In markets from stocks to currencies, investors are betting on one of the most volatile U.S. election seasons on record, wagering on unusually large price swings.

U.S. Stocks Rise, but S&P 500 Notches Fourth Week of Declines

Investors' confidence has been crimped by elevated levels of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. and Europe, as well as signs that the global economic recovery is slow and uneven.

Bonds Are Beating Stocks in Topsy-Turvy 2020

Stocks have staged a furious rally since bottoming in late March, but bonds are still winning the race for returns this year.

Some States Loosen Dining Restrictions Despite Rising Coronavirus Cases

The U.S. recorded about 45,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday as the global death toll from the virus neared 1 million.

Europe Invites a Trade Battle in its Fight Against Shipping Pollution

A plan to make oceangoing ships pay for the pollution they cause carrying cargo to and from Europe is drawing sharp criticism from the industry and raises the prospect of a broader conflict on trade.

U.S. Sets Export Controls on China's Top Chip Maker

The U.S. action threatens to cut off SMIC, which is at the heart of Beijing's efforts to compete in advanced technology, from equipment used to manufacture chips.

Inflation Is Already Here-For the Stuff You Actually Want to Buy

Prices are rising for things people need in the pandemic, even if the overall inflation number remains subdued.