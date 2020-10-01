U.S. Consumer Spending Rose in August, but Incomes Pose Hurdle for Recovery

U.S. consumer spending rose 1.0% in August while incomes fell in part because of a decline in government aid for unemployed workers.

U.S. Stock Futures Rally to Start New Quarter

The S&P 500 has completed its best six-month performance since 2009, as stimulus measures from central banks and governments have bolstered investors' appetite for stocks.

Oil's Recovery Set to Drag On Beyond Next Year

Crude prices late next year will remain well short of the level that they last hit early this year in the weeks before coronavirus-induced travel restrictions and lockdowns began to weigh on prices.

U.S. Banks Are Pulling More Assets From London

London's standing as the one-stop shop for American banks doing business in Europe is slipping, as lenders speed up movement of people and assets from the U.K. to the continent before a Brexit transition period ends Dec. 31.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Sets Restart After Daylong Shutdown

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said it would resume normal trading Friday after an unprecedented all-day shutdown Thursday that executives blamed on a malfunctioning computer part.

Factories Cut Jobs Despite Bounce From Post-Covid Lockdown

Manufacturers across a swath of Europe and Asia have recovered much of the ground lost during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns earlier this year, but an uncertain outlook has pushed many to continue to cut jobs.

Secretive High-Speed Trading Firm Hits Jackpot With TikTok

Susquehanna International Group is sitting on a stake in the app's owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, that could be worth more than $15 billion.

ECB Steps Up Support for Credit Markets

The European Central Bank is ramping up its corporate-bond purchases, increasing its support for the region's companies as weaker economic data weigh on credit markets.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise Slightly

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. edged up slightly to more than 42,000, as some states moved to extend pandemic-related restrictions, while others progressed with reopening plans.

Investors Have a Local Route into China's Hydrogen Plans

China is further along the road to adopting hydrogen as a potentially green transport fuel than most of its peers. Investors don't need to buy Chinese stocks to gain exposure.