Job Gains Slow as More Layoffs Become Permanent

Hiring gains slowed sharply headed into the fall as more layoffs turned permanent, adding to signs that the U.S. economy faces a long slog to fully recover from the pandemic.

S&P 500 Drops After Trump Test

News overnight of Trump's positive test result jolted investors as it adds to the political uncertainty about a month ahead of the election.

Pandemic Aid for Airline Workers to Move Ahead in House, Pelosi Says

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will move forward with relief for airline workers, either as a standalone bill or part of a broader coronavirus aid agreement.

President Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19, injecting fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous final stretch of the 2020 campaign. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative, his campaign said

Banks Can Only Tighten Their Belts So Much

Revelations about banks and money laundering highlight just how hard it will be for banks to improve returns if both revenues and costs are under pressure.

Canadian Pensions Find Opportunity in Private Debt

Canadian public pension funds scooped up private debt as market upheaval from Covid-19 left borrowers willing to offer appealing terms.

The Hidden Risk in Detroit's Big Bet on Trucks

Demand for expensive pickups and sport-utility vehicles has yet to be affected by the pandemic. The U.S. car industry needs it to stay that way.

New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Above 40,000

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 40,000 for the third day in a row, as President Trump said he and the first lady had tested positive for Covid-19.

Moody's Downgrades New York State, New York City Credit Ratings

Ratings concern cites the mounting toll of the pandemic on the state and local economies, with sales-tax and income-tax revenues crushed by sweeping shutdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Eurozone Inflation Falls For Second Month

Eurozone consumer prices were 0,3% lower in September than they were a year earlier, leaving the European Central Bank further away from meeting its inflation target.