S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 10/07 05:48:30 pm
3406.55 PTS   +1.36%
01:57aAsian stocks hit two-week high, defy U.S. stimulus gloom
RE
01:56aAsian stocks hit two-week high, defy U.S. stimulus gloom
RE
01:43aS&p 500 futures gain in late asia trade, last up 0.4%
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/07/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Stocks Rise as Trump Appears to Soften Stance on Stimulus

The S&P 500 recovered some ground following the president's overnight tweets that he would support slimmed-down bills on relief spending. 

 
Trump Pushes for Some Covid Relief After Shutting Down Stimulus Talks

The president first ordered administration officials to stop bipartisan coronavirus relief talks, but hours later said he still supported relief items such as stimulus checks and airline aid approved quickly, funding that would require Democratic support. 

 
What the Stock Market Doesn't Know About the Trump-Biden Election

Markets aren't moving with the polls in a clear way as they did before the 2016 election, but a fine-grained analysis of what we don't know will help make sense of what happens to stocks after next month's vote. 

 
Behind China's Latest Property Boom: Doormen and Gardeners

Investors have seized on another way to profit from China's huge housing market: snapping up stocks in the companies that take care of apartment complexes and help residents with child care, groceries and repairs. 

 
Alexis Ohanian's New Venture Fund Invests in Disposable Camera App

The Seven Seven Six fund led a $4 million seed round for social-media platform Dispo, also known as David's Disposable, created by David Dobrik and Natalie Mariduena. 

 
Earnings Season: A Disappointing Encore

U.S. companies will continue to clear the expectations bar when results season begins, but not as impressively and probably with more warnings about the future. 

 
Fed Minutes to Shed Light on Economic Outlook, Policy Debate

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting could shed light on how central-bank officials are wrestling with applying their new policy framework to an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Cross Back Above 40,000

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in the U.S. rose from a day earlier, as the president halted negotiations on a new relief bill. 

 
Fed's Powell Says U.S. Faces 'Tragic' Risks From Doing Too Little to Support Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of potentially tragic economic consequences if Congress and the White House don't provide additional support to households and businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
German Industrial Production Falls Unexpectedly

Industrial output in Germany fell unexpectedly in August, dipping 0.2% after three straight months of growth.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.59% 28210.1 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
NASDAQ 100 1.35% 11450.695908 Delayed Quote.31.79%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.39% 11315.944839 Delayed Quote.24.32%
S&P 500 1.33% 3405.65 Delayed Quote.5.50%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 16.895 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.47%
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 124.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.21%
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC 263.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.53%
GAP INC 19.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.07%
NETFLIX, INC. 531.14 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.00%
E*TRADE FINANCIAL, LLC 49.26 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
VENTAS 43.61 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.62%
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION 39.29 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.65%
HESS CORPORATION 36.985 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.59%
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 36.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.-70.91%
