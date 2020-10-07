Stocks Rise as Trump Appears to Soften Stance on Stimulus

The S&P 500 recovered some ground following the president's overnight tweets that he would support slimmed-down bills on relief spending.

Trump Pushes for Some Covid-19 Relief After Halting Stimulus Talks

The president first ordered administration officials to stop bipartisan coronavirus relief talks but hours later said he still supported relief items such as stimulus checks and airline aid approved quickly, funding that would require Democratic support.

European Union Moves Closer to Common Debt Issuance

The European Commission is advancing its plans to issue common debt and is poised to tap the bond market this month for the first time on a large scale to fund its coronavirus-relief programs.

This Metal Maker Is Greener Than Rivals, but the Market Doesn't Care-Yet

En+ Group, the world's largest aluminum maker outside China, wants to get a financial benefit for the low-carbon metal it produces at its hydroelectricity-powered smelters in Siberia.

What the Stock Market Doesn't Know About the Trump-Biden Election

Markets aren't moving with the polls in a clear way as they did before the 2016 election, but a fine-grained analysis of what we don't know will help make sense of what happens to stocks after next month's vote.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Fuel Supplies Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose slightly last week but supplies of gasoline and other fuels declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Behind China's Latest Property Boom: Doormen and Gardeners

Investors have seized on another way to profit from China's huge housing market: snapping up stocks in the companies that take care of apartment complexes and help residents with child care, groceries and repairs.

Alexis Ohanian's New Venture Fund Invests in Disposable Camera App

The Seven Seven Six fund led a $4 million seed round for social-media platform Dispo, also known as David's Disposable, created by David Dobrik and Natalie Mariduena.

Earnings Season: A Disappointing Encore

U.S. companies will continue to clear the expectations bar when results season begins, but not as impressively and probably with more warnings about the future.

Fed Minutes to Shed Light on Economic Outlook, Policy Debate

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting could shed light on how central-bank officials are wrestling with applying their new policy framework to an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.