S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/09 05:04:45 pm
3477.13 PTS   +0.88%
Pre-market
0.42%
3491.67 PTS
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/12/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Inflation, Jobless Claims, Retail Sales

Coming up this week in economic news, U.S. consumer prices, employment figures and retail-sales numbers. 

 
Stocks Climb to Close Best Week in Three Months

U.S. stocks edged higher, giving the S&P 500 its biggest weekly advance in three months as investors welcomed signs pointing to a decisive result in next month's presidential election. 

 
Libya Restarts Oil Production at Biggest Field

The move could quickly increase Libya's overall output after an extended shutdown and add to a glut of oil on world markets that has kept prices low. 

 
Top Official Signals ECB Would Allow Inflation to Overshoot

The ECB's chief economist says the eurozone economy faces a rocky patch after an initial rebound from its sharp spring contraction, with inflation still far too weak. 

 
Lawmakers Balk at Trump Administration's Latest Stimulus Offer

Senate Republicans and House Democrats signaled opposition to the Trump administration's $1.8 trillion offer for coronavirus relief aid, again clouding the prospects for an agreement before Election Day. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Remain Above 50,000

There were 54,639 confirmed cases, bringing the number of cases in the U.S. to above 7.7 million. The nation's death toll stood at more than 214,000. 

 
Investors Are Betting Corporate Earnings Have Turned a Corner

Investors are entering third-quarter earnings season with brighter expectations for corporate profits, a bet they hope will propel the next leg of the stock market's rally. 

 
What to Expect for Bank Earnings: A Bad Quarter, but Not as Bad as Before

Seven months into the coronavirus pandemic, banks are getting used to a sour economy. 

 
Renewable-Energy Stocks Are Getting a Biden Bump

Three funds, which investors are betting stand to benefit from Joe Biden's green-energy proposals, are up more than 80% this year. 

 
Shorter Workweek Isn't Boon for Job Gains

A reduction in working hours can boost workers' well-being and productivity only up to a point, while there is no evidence that it increases employment, economic studies suggest.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 0115ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 28586.9 Delayed Quote.0.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.07% 42.48 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
NASDAQ 100 1.51% 11725.85053 Delayed Quote.32.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.39% 11579.943624 Delayed Quote.29.06%
S&P 500 0.88% 3477.13 Delayed Quote.7.63%
WTI 0.16% 40.241 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
XILINX, INC. 120.94 Delayed Quote.14.11%
EBAY INC. 55.45 Delayed Quote.6.47%
ETSY, INC. 146.67 Delayed Quote.5.11%
TERADYNE, INC. 86.1 Delayed Quote.4.39%
FORTINET, INC. 126.18 Delayed Quote.3.73%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC 67.72 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 83.1 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 104.24 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
APACHE CORPORATION 9.67 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 13.75 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
