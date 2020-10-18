Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/18/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
China Economy Grows 4.9% as Rest of World Struggles With Coronavirus

China said its economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter from a year earlier, which was slower than expected, but it underscores the robustness of the recovery as its growth rate approaches that of last year. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: China GDP and U.S. Housing

China growth, U.S. housing starts, home sales and jobless claims highlight this week's economic data. 

 
Pelosi Gives White House Deadline to Reach Pre-Election Relief Deal

The House Speaker told the White House it had until Tuesday to reach a deal with Democrats, or legislation to provide additional coronavirus relief to struggling households and businesses couldn't be passed before the election. 

 
Stocks Edge Higher as Choppy Week on Wall Street Comes to End

The Dow and S&P 500 ticked up as retail sales data beat expectations, capping a volatile week on Wall Street. 

 
Japan Exports Fell at Slower Pace on China Demand Recovery

Japan's exports fell 4.9% in September from a year earlier, compared with August's 14.8% decline, as exports to China rose 14%. 

 
Glynn's Take: RBA Set to Remind Markets of Its Firepower

Markets will adapt quickly to the expanded world of alternative monetary policy, but traders, investors and economists alike will return quickly with bowl in hand outstretched, asking the RBA to do more. 

 
Daily U.S. Coronavirus Cases Fall Below 60,000

New cases in the U.S. fell back below 60,000 on Saturday, the lowest number in four days, easing a recent surge that has seen daily infections approach the outbreak's July peak. 

 
Coronavirus Pandemic Puts Damper on Holiday Shopping Season

The coronavirus pandemic is creating novel hurdles for Americans' spending this holiday season, posing potential challenges for an economy that leans heavily on their willingness to consume. 

 
Starbucks, Johnson & Johnson, Twitter: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven companies whose stocks moved on the week's news. 

 
U.S. Budget Gap Tripled to Record $3.1 Trillion in Fiscal 2020

A surge of federal spending to combat the coronavirus and cushion the U.S. economy, coupled with a drop-off in federal revenues amid widespread shutdowns and layoffs, contributed to the widening deficit.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-20 2315ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.39% 28606.31 Delayed Quote.0.24%
NASDAQ 100 -0.39% 11852.168409 Delayed Quote.36.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.36% 11671.555271 Delayed Quote.30.08%
S&P 500 0.01% 3483.81 Delayed Quote.7.83%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.35% 88.52 Delayed Quote.0.68%
