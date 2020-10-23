Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/23 03:49:56 pm
3463.88 PTS   +0.30%
After hours
0.04%
3465.37 PTS
04:02pFor the week, dow ends down 0.9%, s&p 500 down 0.5%, nasdaq down 1.1%
RE
04:00pS&P, Nasdaq close higher as investors focus on stimulus talks
RE
03:16pInvestors left hanging as stimulus talks drag on
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Stocks on Track to Snap Three-Week Winning Streak

The S&P 500 ticked lower and was poised for a weekly loss, with investors unmoved by the presidential debate and remaining focused on stimulus negotiations and earnings. 

 
Officials Call for Stimulus to Forestall Lackluster U.S. Economic Recovery

Fed officials and other policy makers in Washington are increasingly worried that delaying further aid for the U.S. economy will lead to a rerun of the slow recovery that followed the 2008 downturn. 

 
U.S. Bonds Yields Remain Near Highest Level Since June

The climb ends weeks of relative calm for the 10-year U.S. government bond yield, a critical reference point for borrowing costs on everything from mortgages to student loans. 

 
Trump, Biden Clash on Covid-19, Ethics in Calmer Debate

The candidates offered starkly differing views of the U.S. coronavirus response, traded accusations about personal ethics and questioned each other's records on economic and racial-justice issues in the final debate before the election. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Six in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the latest week to 211, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes. 

 
U.S. New Coronavirus Case Count Breaks 70,000, Highest Since July

The daily number of Covid-19 cases reported in the U.S. rose to 71,671 on Thursday, the most in a single day since July 24 and the third-highest single-day total overall. 

 
U.S. Economic Activity Picks Up While Europe's Stalls

Economic activity in the U.S. grew at the fastest pace in more than a year and a half as businesses anticipated greater demand, an easing of coronavirus-related restrictions and less uncertainty following November's election. The picture in Europe differed. 

 
Stocks Typically Climb, Regardless of Who's in the White House

For investors worried about how the stock market will fare in the event of a divided government or a sweep by either party in next month's elections, history offers an important lesson. 

 
Investors, It's Too Soon for an Election Night Party

Don't be overly confident that the outcome on Nov. 3-whatever it is-will be a boon for the stock market 

 
Wall Street Profits Soar During First Half of 2020

Wall Street profits jumped 82% in the first half of this year, a rare bright spot for the city and state's pandemic-ravaged budgets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-20 1515ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.69% 14.225 Delayed Quote.-43.58%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.12% 28331.39 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.70% 41.64 Delayed Quote.-36.82%
NASDAQ 100 0.13% 11676.195959 Delayed Quote.33.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 11536.067301 Delayed Quote.28.23%
S&P 500 0.30% 3463.88 Delayed Quote.6.89%
WTI -2.07% 39.71 Delayed Quote.-35.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
04:02pFor the week, dow ends down 0.9%, s&p 500 down 0.5%, nasdaq down 1.1%
RE
04:00pS&P, Nasdaq close higher as investors focus on stimulus talks
RE
03:16pInvestors left hanging as stimulus talks drag on
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:11pInvestors left hanging as stimulus talks drag on
RE
01:58pInvestors' bold bets on Biden win pose market risk
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:49pWhy Merck Is Playing Catch-Up in the Coronavirus Vaccine Chase
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 31.87 Delayed Quote.4.32%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 296.825 Delayed Quote.4.13%
XILINX, INC. 117.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.95%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 18.3939 Delayed Quote.3.86%
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. 175.36 Delayed Quote.3.73%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 12.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.88%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 52.26 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.90%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 6.4901 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC 51.78 Delayed Quote.-8.06%
INTEL CORPORATION 48.105 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.75%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group