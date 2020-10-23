Stocks on Track to Snap Three-Week Winning Streak

The S&P 500 ticked lower and was poised for a weekly loss, with investors unmoved by the presidential debate and remaining focused on stimulus negotiations and earnings.

Officials Call for Stimulus to Forestall Lackluster U.S. Economic Recovery

Fed officials and other policy makers in Washington are increasingly worried that delaying further aid for the U.S. economy will lead to a rerun of the slow recovery that followed the 2008 downturn.

U.S. Bonds Yields Remain Near Highest Level Since June

The climb ends weeks of relative calm for the 10-year U.S. government bond yield, a critical reference point for borrowing costs on everything from mortgages to student loans.

Trump, Biden Clash on Covid-19, Ethics in Calmer Debate

The candidates offered starkly differing views of the U.S. coronavirus response, traded accusations about personal ethics and questioned each other's records on economic and racial-justice issues in the final debate before the election.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Six in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the latest week to 211, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes.

U.S. New Coronavirus Case Count Breaks 70,000, Highest Since July

The daily number of Covid-19 cases reported in the U.S. rose to 71,671 on Thursday, the most in a single day since July 24 and the third-highest single-day total overall.

U.S. Economic Activity Picks Up While Europe's Stalls

Economic activity in the U.S. grew at the fastest pace in more than a year and a half as businesses anticipated greater demand, an easing of coronavirus-related restrictions and less uncertainty following November's election. The picture in Europe differed.

Stocks Typically Climb, Regardless of Who's in the White House

For investors worried about how the stock market will fare in the event of a divided government or a sweep by either party in next month's elections, history offers an important lesson.

Investors, It's Too Soon for an Election Night Party

Don't be overly confident that the outcome on Nov. 3-whatever it is-will be a boon for the stock market

Wall Street Profits Soar During First Half of 2020

Wall Street profits jumped 82% in the first half of this year, a rare bright spot for the city and state's pandemic-ravaged budgets.

