News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Snap Winning Streak in Pre-Election Calm

The S&P 500 ticked higher but still turned in a weekly loss, with investors remaining focused on stimulus negotiations and earnings. 

 
White House, Democrats Point Fingers on Stalled Stimulus Talks

Democrats said the White House needs to work harder to get Senate Republicans on board, while President Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is dragging out talks for political benefit. 

 
Officials Call for Stimulus to Forestall Lackluster U.S. Economic Recovery

Fed officials and other policy makers in Washington are increasingly worried that delaying further aid for the U.S. economy will lead to a rerun of the slow recovery that followed the 2008 downturn. 

 
Oil Industry Bristles at Biden's Pledge to Transition Away From Crude

Joe Biden's remarks that he would seek to phase out oil were well-received by the renewables industry but stoked concerns among some oil and gas executives that a Democratic administration would further weigh down an industry hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Recovering Vehicle Production Lifts Demand at Car Suppliers

Third-quarter results from Autoliv, Cleveland-Cliffs and Gentex benefited from efforts by auto makers to make up for production lost during pandemic lockdowns and meet rising demand. 

 
Treasury Yields Post Biggest Weekly Gain Since August

U.S. government bond yields finished the week near multimonth highs, lifted by signs of economic recovery and the hopes for economic stimulus before or after the presidential election. 

 
Trump, Biden Clash on Covid-19, Ethics in Calmer Debate

The candidates offered starkly differing views of the U.S. coronavirus response, traded accusations about personal ethics and questioned each other's records on economic and racial-justice issues in the final debate before the election. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Six in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the latest week to 211, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes. 

 
U.S. New Coronavirus Case Count Breaks 70,000, Highest Since July

The daily number of Covid-19 cases reported in the U.S. rose to its highest level since July, as cases spread across communities in every region of the country including remote areas that had not yet been hard hit. 

 
U.S. Economic Activity Picks Up While Europe's Stalls

Economic activity in the U.S. grew at the fastest pace in more than a year and a half as businesses anticipated greater demand, an easing of coronavirus-related restrictions and less uncertainty following November's election. The picture in Europe differed.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-20 1715ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOLIV, INC. 0.88% 84.94 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.18% 14.29 Delayed Quote.-43.58%
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. 4.84% 8.67 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.10% 28335.57 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
GENTEX CORPORATION 3.15% 29.44 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.65% 41.66 Delayed Quote.-36.82%
NASDAQ 100 0.25% 11692.571891 Delayed Quote.33.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.37% 11548.281629 Delayed Quote.28.23%
S&P 500 0.34% 3465.39 Delayed Quote.6.89%
WTI -2.04% 39.715 Delayed Quote.-35.02%
