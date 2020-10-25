U.S. Stocks Snap Winning Streak in Pre-Election Calm

The S&P 500 ticked higher but still turned in a weekly loss, with investors remaining focused on stimulus negotiations and earnings.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Near 84,000 for Second Day in a Row

The U.S. added nearly 84,000 coronavirus cases for the second-straight day, with new infections coming in barely below the daily record set the previous day.

Economy Week Ahead: GDP, Central Banks, Factories

U.S. gross domestic product figures for the third quarter highlight a busy week for economic data from around the globe.

European Countries Impose New Covid-19 Restrictions

France announced a daily record for coronavirus infections and Italy put in place the toughest restrictions on its population since ending its lockdown, as Europe's second wave of the pandemic accelerated.

Dividend Darlings Trail Stock Market Despite Pumped-Up Yields

Some investors are fretting over the sustainability of big dividend payouts from Wall Street's "dividend aristocrats," who are trailing the broader stock market this year.

Retail Stocks Are Hot Heading Into the Holiday Season

Holiday spending is projected to fall this year, but many investors still see reason for hope.

A Global Rebound Could Be Determined by How Freely Households Spend

If consumers open their wallets, that could unleash a wave of pent-up demand that spurs strong growth. But if they hold back, they would initially restrain the economic recovery.

Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven major companies whose stocks moved on the week's news.

China Trade War Didn't Boost U.S. Manufacturing Might

Hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by the Trump administration didn't achieve the central objective of reversing a U.S. decline in manufacturing, economic data shows.

White House, Democrats Point Fingers on Stalled Stimulus Talks

Democrats said the White House needs to work harder to get Senate Republicans on board, while President Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is dragging out talks for political benefit.

