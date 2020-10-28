Dow, S&P 500 Slide After Big Selloff

Rising Covid-19 infection levels around the world are compounding worries about the global economic outlook.

Trump Weighs Executive Order to Show Support for Fracking

President Trump is considering issuing an executive order mandating an economic analysis of fracking, according to senior administration officials, who say the initiative is aimed at highlighting his support for the energy industry in battleground states.

France Emerges as Covid-19 Epicenter as Cases Surge Across Europe

French hospitals are bracing for a surge of new patients and the government is weighing new restrictions as the country emerges as the epicenter of the second wave of coronavirus infections now sweeping much of Europe.

New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Near 70,000

Two key Covid-19 metrics have been rising in the U.S. for days, and in some cases weeks, pointing to a fresh surge in infections in a majority of states.

RBA Board Member Says Central Bank Not Lacking in Firepower

The Reserve Bank of Australia has scope to ease monetary policy settings further if it wants, and any suggestion that its firepower has run out can be dismissed, Ian Harper, a member of the central bank's policy-setting board said.

Chinese Banks Tweak Yuan Pricing Formula

Chinese banks have suspended the use of the counter-cyclical factor to determine the daily yuan fixing, signaling Beijing's willingness to let the Chinese yuan depreciate.

Singapore's Downturn May Be Deeper, Longer Than Previous Recessions, MAS Says

The pace of recovery is expected to moderate in subsequent quarters, as companies and households are restrained by income losses and increased uncertainty, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said.

Proposal Would Broaden Transactions Recorded Under Anti-Money-Laundering Rule

A proposed anti-money-laundering rule change would lower the threshold for when information on senders and receivers of international financial transfers is collected and passed along to other financial institution.

WTO Is Poised to Pick First Female Leader

The World Trade Organization is set to pick its first female leader in coming days, offering a fresh start to a body weakened by fights between the U.S. and China at a time of global economic crisis.

U.S. Election Adds to Turkish Lira's Bumpy Ride

Traders already wary of Turkish assets are concerned that a victory for Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election could increase the chance of sanctions against Turkey.

