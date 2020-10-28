Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/27 05:20:29 pm
3390.68 PTS   -0.30%
Pre-market
-0.93%
3359.28 PTS
03:26aNasdaq 100 futures fall 0.7%
RE
03:26aS&p 500 futures extend losses, last down 1% at three-week low, dow jones futures down 1.2%
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/28/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Dow, S&P 500 Slide After Big Selloff

Rising Covid-19 infection levels around the world are compounding worries about the global economic outlook. 

 
Personal Bankruptcies Expected to Rise in 2021 as Stimulus Ends

As stimulus checks and other forms of temporary relief run out, experts are projecting an increase in personal bankruptcy filings, which have so far been muted during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Chinese Banks Tweak Yuan Pricing Formula

Chinese banks have suspended the use of the counter-cyclical factor to determine the daily yuan fixing, signaling Beijing's willingness to let the Chinese yuan depreciate. 

 
RBA Board Member Says Central Bank Not Lacking in Firepower

The Reserve Bank of Australia has scope to ease monetary policy settings further if it wants, and any suggestion that its firepower has run out can be dismissed, Ian Harper, a member of the central bank's policy-setting board said. 

 
Singapore's Downturn May Be Deeper, Longer Than Previous Recessions, MAS Says

The pace of recovery is expected to moderate in subsequent quarters, as companies and households are restrained by income losses and increased uncertainty, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said. 

 
Trump Weighs Executive Order to Show Support for Fracking

President Trump is considering issuing an executive order mandating an economic analysis of fracking, according to senior administration officials, who say the initiative is aimed at highlighting his support for the energy industry in battleground states. 

 
France Emerges as Covid-19 Epicenter as Cases Surge Across Europe

French hospitals are bracing for a surge of new patients and the government is weighing new restrictions as the country emerges as the epicenter of the second wave of coronavirus infections now sweeping much of Europe. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Near 70,000

Two key Covid-19 metrics have been rising in the U.S. for days, and in some cases weeks, pointing to a fresh surge in infections in a majority of states. 

 
U.K. Retail Prices Fall at Slower Pace

Consumers in the U.K. continued to benefit from falling shop prices in the first week of October, although the decline was less steep than the previous month and the prospect of a no-deal Brexit threatens to reverse the trend in full. 

 
Proposal Would Broaden Transactions Recorded Under Anti-Money-Laundering Rule

A proposed anti-money-laundering rule change would lower the threshold for when information on senders and receivers of international financial transfers is collected and passed along to other financial institution.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0315ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.80% 27463.19 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.20% 0.90217 Delayed Quote.7.31%
NASDAQ 100 0.82% 11598.945265 Delayed Quote.31.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.64% 11431.350522 Delayed Quote.26.60%
S&P 500 -0.30% 3390.68 Delayed Quote.4.95%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 6.7129 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
XILINX, INC. 124.35 Delayed Quote.8.56%
F5 NETWORKS, INC. 136.26 Delayed Quote.8.51%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 14.38 Delayed Quote.5.35%
TIFFANY & CO. 128.88 Delayed Quote.4.93%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 573 Delayed Quote.4.69%
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 26.66 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 39.35 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 5.7 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 131.9 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. 19.73 Delayed Quote.-13.62%
