U.S. Stocks Jump After Positive Moderna Vaccine Results

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 rose following positive study results from another potential Covid-19 vaccine, with the Dow on track early in the day to close at a record.

Moderna Vaccine or Not, 0.9% Treasury Yields Are Too Good to Pass Up

The recent rise in government-bond yields has more to do with a market knee jerk than a sustainable rise in interest-rate expectations.

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to Leave Agency at End of 2020

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, a political independent nominated by President Trump, plans to step down from the agency after 3 1/2 years.

Bond Upsets Rattle Chinese Credit Market

Investors are losing confidence in the local governments that stand behind many of China's corporate debt issuers.

With Economy on the Mend, Japan Weighs Handouts Versus Private-Sector Spending

The country's economy is about halfway back from the worst of the pandemic, and economists say getting all the way back might not happen until 2024.

Reserve Bank of Australia Changed Guidance Policy Due to Uncertainty

Australia's central bank shifted away from making economic predictions in its forward guidance due to the uncertainty generated by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Philip Lowe said.

U.S. Crop Prices Are Rising, and China Is Buying

Investors have piled into bullish wagers on soybeans, corn and wheat after the coronavirus pandemic had cast doubt on demand.

China's Economy Gathers Steam, Setting Stage for a Strong End to the Year

China's economic activity posted a broad-based recovery in October, as investment and consumer spending grew faster year-over-year, while industrial production held firm.

Asia's Massive New Trade Deal Is No Big Victory for Beijing

RCEP is less ambitious in most ways than the more groundbreaking trans-Pacific trade pact that came into force last year, and it entrenches China's place as more of a rule-taker than a rule-maker.

A Little-Known Payments Provider Is Now One of Europe's Most Valuable Finance Firms

Few companies have benefited more from the online shopping boom sparked by the coronavirus than Dutch payments firm Adyen, whose shares are up almost 120% this year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-20 1115ET