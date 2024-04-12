Tech Stock Rebound Sends Nasdaq Composite to New Record

Softer-than-expected wholesale price data offers some relief to inflation-worried investors.

Interest Rates Have Investors Worried. Profits Give Them Comfort.

A stronger-than-expected economy portends fewer rate cuts this year as well as improving earnings.

Fed Rate Cuts Are Now a Matter of If, Not Just When

U.S. central bank officials started the year with the wind seemingly at their backs. No more.

China's Economy Isn't Gaining Much Steam. Why That Could Be a Problem.

Data from the research firm China Beige Book show that the momentum needed for a sustained rebound has yet to develop.

Bank of Korea Stands Pat, Keeping Guard Up Against Inflation

South Korea's central bank held its base rate steady for a 10th consecutive time as widely expected, keeping its guard up against still-stubborn inflation.

Singapore Central Bank Keeps Policy Unchanged

Singapore's central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged for a fourth straight time, saying current settings are needed to keep imported inflation and domestic cost pressures in check.

The S&P 500's rally is approaching a make-or-break moment

The stock market's recent stumble has brought the S&P 500 to within striking distance of an important trendline for the first time in five months - hinting at a make-or-break moment for the stock rally.

Iranian Attack Expected on Israel in Next Two Days

Israel is preparing for a direct assault as soon as the next 24 to 48 hours, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Silver has outpaced the strength of gold's gain so far this year

Silver prices have gained ground on the heels of a rally in gold, with prices for the white metal on Thursday settling at a nearly three-year high and outpacing the strength of gold's gain in the year to date.

Mortgage Rates Near 7% Again

The uptick threatens the housing revival that many had hoped for this year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-24 0115ET