S&P 500 Rises to New Record to Close Out Monster First Quarter

Benchmark index notches best start to year since 2019.

China Gives Business Leaders Sunnier View of Its Economy on Island Getaway

The messages delivered at the Boao Forum for Asia were more upbeat than the gloomier views often expressed by economists overseas.

Three Fed interest-rate cuts this year? Yes, top banking economists say.

Top economists at big U.S. banks predict the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates three times this year - with the first reduction in June - even though inflation is unlikely to slow much further in 2024.

Good Friday's PCE data brings crucial inflation reading - but markets are closed

Stock-market investors get a key piece of economic data on Good Friday, but won't be able to trade on it.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds

U.S. monthly jobs data return to the spotlight as investors expect the Federal Reserve will lower rates over coming months, while in Europe investors will focus on German inflation figures.

The S&P 500 and Wall Street's 'fear gauge' are both up in 2024. Should investors be worried?

Something unusual happened in the stock market this quarter: Both the S&P 500 and Cboe Volatility Index, better known as the Vix, rose.

Gas prices topping $4 a gallon this summer are possible - but not expected

Retail gasoline prices are set to rise as they usually do just as the U.S. summer driving season gets underway, but to say the average national price will climb to $4 a gallon is a bit of a stretch.

ETF flows in first quarter reflect investor hopes for 'soft landing'

For this week's ETF Wrap, I caught up with State Street's Michael Arone to talk about flows and performance this month and quarter - as well as risks to his soft-landing outlook.

GDP update boosts U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth rate to 3.4%

The final reading of U.S. growth in the 2023 fourth quarter was raised to a 3.4% annual pace, reflecting a surprisingly resilient U.S. economy.

Consumer sentiment climbs to 2 1/2 -year high as inflation eases

Americans express increasing confidence that inflation will continue to ease - and reduce the financial strain on households.

