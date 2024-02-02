S&P 500, Dow Reach New Highs

Megacap tech shares led by Meta Platforms propelled stock indexes higher Friday while a stronger-than-expected jobs report shook the bond market.

Jobs Growth of 353,000 Blasts Past Expectations as Labor Market Stays Hot

Jobs growth far outstripped expectations, the latest surprise delivered by a labor market that has defied predictions of a significant slowdown.

U.S. Strikes Iran-Backed Groups in Syria and Iraq

Airstrikes follow drone attack that killed U.S. troops in Jordan.

Consumer sentiment in January jumps to highest level in 2 1/2 years

Consumer sentiment shot up in January to the highest level since the summer of 2021, as Americans got some relief from waning inflation.

Video: What's Behind the Blowout Jobs Number?

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin digs into the latest jobs report and explains the most important details for investors.

Turkey's Central Bank Chief Resigns

Hafize Gaye Erkan resigned as Turkey's central bank governor late on Friday after less than a year in office, marking the latest turbulence in a major world economy that has suffered a series of economic crises.

U.S. factory orders up 0.2% in December, in line with consensus

Orders for manufactured goods rose 0.2% in December, the Commerce Department said Friday. The gain was in line with the consensus of economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal.

Why Major U.S. Cities Are Becoming a Problem for Foreign Banks

International banks often have greater exposure to U.S. downtowns and big cities.

Oil Prices Gain on Report OPEC to Maintain Voluntary Output Cuts

The bloc will wait to decide whether to extend the cuts until March, Reuters reported, citing unidentified people close to the discussions.

How Do You Turn Around a Bear Market? China Has One Answer

China has pushed a group of state-linked companies to buy exchange-traded funds, part of an effort to boost stock prices. So far, it isn't working.

