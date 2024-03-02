Nvidia Tops $2 Trillion Valuation and Pushes Market Higher

The S&P 500 is now up for 16 of the past 18 weeks, a hot streak last seen in 1971.

US. manufacturers contract again in February, ISM finds, but business seen picking up

A barometer of business conditions at American manufacturers fell again in February as orders declined and more workers were laid off, but executives said there were preparing for expansion later in the year.

Consumer sentiment softens at the end of February, but stays at 32-month high

A survey of consumer sentiment slipped in late February but stayed at a 32-month high in a sign of optimism about the U.S. economy.

Construction spending falls for the first time since December 2022

Construction spending fell 0.2% in January, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

Signs of Trouble at Regional Banks Reignite Sector Fears

New York Community Bancorp shares were falling more than 20%.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds

An ECB decision, U.S. jobs data and key China meetings are among the most important events for foreign exchange and bond markets in the coming week.

Global CO2 Emissions Hit Record High in 2023, IEA Says

Declines in Europe and the U.S. were offset by increases in China and India.

Your Stock-Market FOMO Is Rational

Despite high valuations and AI exuberance fears, history suggests that being uninvested when rates start falling would be a bad idea.

Once a Hot Stock-Market Trend Has a Name, Its Best Days Are Likely Past

Still, new research finds that for named trends such as FAANG and the Magnificent Seven, market-beating returns can last for about a year.

A Warren Buffett Protégée Is on the Hunt for Small Companies. She Now Has Millions More to Spend.

Tracy Britt Cool and her partners are on the hunt for midsize businesses with a competitive edge and have raised $220 million.

