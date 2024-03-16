Inflation Worries Push S&P 500 to Second Straight Weekly Loss

Investors are awaiting the next Federal Reserve meeting next week for more clarity on interest rates.

U.S. Consumers Still Aren't Feeling Sunnier

The University of Michigan's consumer-confidence survey slipped to 76.5 in mid-March from 76.9 in February, dragged downward by a more negative outlook for the coming months. Economists had expected a slight uptick.

Realtors Reach Settlement That Will Change How Americans Buy and Sell Homes

The groundbreaking $418 million legal agreement could drive down commission rates and shrink the number of real-estate agents over time.

U.S. industrial output inches up 0.1% in February after sharp decline in prior month

Industrial production rose 0.1% in February, the Federal Reserve reported Friday. The gain was above expectations of a flat reading, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

Import prices rise for second month in a row and add to U.S. inflation

The cost of imported goods rose in February for the second month in a row and added to a small upturn in U.S. inflation early in the new year.

Manufacturing activity falls significantly in New York in March

The New York Fed's Empire State business-conditions index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the state, fell 18.5 points in March to negative 20.9, the regional bank said Friday.

Gap Narrows in Gaza Cease-Fire Talks as Israel Prepares for Possible Rafah Offensive

Israel said it would send a delegation to Qatar after Hamas made concessions in cease-fire talks, renewing hopes for a pause in the fighting.

Bitcoin Pares Losses After Dropping Near 10%. Where Prices Go Next.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies stabilized on Friday after a short-term correction that erased nearly $200 billion in value in the digital asset market.

China's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rates Steady

The People's Bank of China kept its key policy rates unchanged on Friday while reporting a net withdrawal of liquidity from the financial market.

Japan's Rebounding Economy Is Finally Lifting Pay-but Resentment Runs Deep

The stock market has hit a record and the final piece of Japan's economic recovery is falling into place. The public wants to know why it has taken so long.

