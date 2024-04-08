Suddenly, expectations for Fed rate cuts are all over the place

The Fed has penciled in three cuts this year. The market had been pretty certain that cuts would start in June, but doubts are creeping in.

Stock-market rally faces key test: Will hot inflation data kill rate-cut hopes?

Can the stock market rally continue if rate cuts no longer appear imminent? Investors may soon find out.

Earnings Season to Test Stock-Market Rally

Wall Street expects S&P 500 companies to report a third straight quarter of profit growth.

Why the Stock Market Keeps Changing Its Story

Exxon's surge is an important shift in the market, a new narrative that investors would be wise to pay close attention to-in case it changes again.

Big Tech Has a Big Cash Problem

Any acquisitions companies such as Apple, Amazon or Microsoft attempt will bring scrutiny and delays.

Luxury Brands Go Shopping for Upmarket Boutiques

Big luxury companies have spent more than $9 billion on real estate since the start of 2023.

Stock Funds Zoom to 9.1% Gain in First Quarter

Start to year was even better than hoped. Also: A flashback to the 30th anniversary of the Kidder Peabody bond scandal.

The Surprising Top Mutual Fund in the First Quarter

Hennessy Cornerstone Growth claims the No. 1 spot over the past year as small-to-midcap funds start to supplant the dominant large-cap growth funds.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds: Focus on U.S. Inflation Data, ECB Decision

Wednesday's U.S. inflation data and Thursday's interest-rate decision by the European Central Bank are likely to take center stage as investors gauge the timing of rate cuts.

The Score: Trump Media, Walt Disney, Ulta Beauty and More Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are some of the major companies whose stocks moved on the week's news.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-24 0115ET