Dow ticks higher as Nasdaq trades above record close

U.S. stocks held their ground early Monday after the S&P 500 finally closed above the 5,000 mark at the end of last week, in the 10th record finish for 2024.

Recession in 2024? A quarter of economists think it will happen.

High interest rates and an external "shock" are among their worries, NABE finds.

Lower-Rated U.S. Investment-Grade Bonds Could Yield Stellar Returns

Lower-quality U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds promise impressive returns in 2024, while popular higher-quality bonds have limited prospects, Payden & Rygel said.

German bond yields slip as ECB official says rate reversal is 'fast approaching'

The yield on the 2-year German bund fell Monday as a European Central Bank official raised the prospect of a fairly imminent rate cut.

What Mortgage Bonds Say About the Office Meltdown

Commercial mortgage-backed securities make a troubling proxy for the loans on banks' balance sheets.

Stocks have been moving a lot more than usual after earnings. Here's why, and what it could mean.

If it seems to you that there have been some overly volatile stock moves after earnings reports, the data shows that you are absolutely correct. The question is, why not?

Cash-Flush Buyers Dip Into Distressed Commercial Real Estate

With many owners unable to extend their loans, investors are starting to pounce on these properties.

AI Is Starting to Threaten White-Collar Jobs. Few Industries Are Immune.

Jobs up and down the corporate food chain have been cut in the most recent cascade of layoffs. Leaders say the fast-evolving technology means many may never return.

Stalled IPO Market Leaves Startup Employees, Individuals Eager to Unload Shares

Many are looking to cash out of illiquid shares on secondary markets.

Videogame Industry Banks on Distant Coming Attractions

New Switch console and 'Grand Theft Auto VI' are on the horizon, but big game publishers Electronic Arts and Take-Two are expected to see only modest growth this year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-24 1315ET