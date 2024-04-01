Manufacturers show sign of revival as ISM index turns positive for first time in 17 months

A barometer of business conditions at U.S. manufacturers turned positive in March for the first time in 17 months, in another sign that the industrial side of the economy is on the mend.

S&P 500 Slips From Record to Kick Off New Quarter

Stocks edged lower to start the second quarter after a strong first three months of the year.

Construction spending posts bigger-than-expected drop

Construction spending fell 0.3% in February, the Commerce Department reported Monday.

The Stock Market's Magnificent Seven Is Now the Fab Four

Some investors say it is a bullish signal that the market is rallying without the likes of Apple and Tesla because it means other groups are taking part.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Could Fuel Reinsurance Pricing

The cost of insuring against extreme risks has been rising, and the complexity of covering Baltimore's tragedy may further that.

Micron, AT&T, Trump Media, Super Micro, Tesla, UPS, FedEx, and More Stock Market Movers

Chip maker Micron is the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 on Monday, AT&T says personal data from millions of account holders has been leaked on the dark web, and Trump Media shares fall for a second-straight session.

Bank of Japan Tankan Survey Shows Mixed Results Amid Rate-Hike Speculation

Sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers worsened for the first time in four quarters, but the survey also sent some positive signals amid speculation over the central bank's next move.

China Gauge Shows Expansion in Factory Activity

A private gauge showed China's factory activity expanded in March, marking a fifth successive monthly improvement in the country's manufacturing sector.

Venture Firms Are Using AI to Identify and Close Deals

While venture firms have long tinkered with using AI internally, the emergence of more advanced and generative AI has supercharged what investors say they can do.

Inflation Victory Is Proving Elusive, Challenging Central Banks and Markets

In the U.S. and Europe, underlying inflation has stopped falling or edged higher recently, weakening the case for rate cuts.

