Dow Jones slips as S&P 500, Nasdaq edge back from records

U.S. stocks traded lower Monday, taking a pause as investors await word from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and jobless data later this week.

China's High-Wire Act: Downshifting Growth Without Slipping Into Stagnation

Leader Xi Jinping has made clear that growth at all costs is out. Now, the challenge is finding a new path-and rallying the people to his side.

Traders Are Betting More Aggressively Ahead of Economic Data

Many bond traders now feel they know which way the central bank and the economy are headed, along with how new data will shift markets.

Japan's Nikkei Tops 40000 for First Time

The climb was driven by greater corporate earnings and a surge in chip-related stocks, thanks to enthusiasm for beneficiaries of artificial intelligence.

Traders will be looking for subtle signs of shift at ECB meeting

The European Central Bank will almost certainly leave rates unchanged at 4% but investors are now pricing in cuts for June

U.S. and Allies Reach for Last Resort to Get Aid to Gazans

The U.S. and its allies are ramping up airdrops of aid into Gaza, a stopgap measure reflecting the impasse foreign powers face in addressing a humanitarian crisis and ending the Israel-Hamas war.

China Drops Only Regular Press Briefing by a Senior Leader

The decision underscores how leader Xi Jinping has made a black-box political system even more opaque.

U.K. weighs plans to cut its record tax burden

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is weighing up plans to cut national insurance

Forest Investors Debate What to Do With All Their Trees: Timber or Carbon Credits?

Investment managers who have bought up forestland are going tree by tree to figure out whether they should be felled for timber or kept up for carbon-credit generation, as the growing voluntary carbon market has opened up a new way to make money from such holdings.

U.S. Defeat in Micron Trade-Secrets Case Reveals Struggle Countering Beijing

The verdict against the Justice Department is regarded as a setback in efforts to contain Chinese corporate theft.

