China's Longer-Term Benchmark Lending Rate Lowered

China's longer-term benchmark lending rate was lowered this month after the central bank held its policy rates steady, according to data released by the People's Bank of China.

Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Busy Earnings Week

Bellwether companies including Nvidia, Walmart and Home Depot are due to report results.

Are Lithium Stocks at Rock Bottom?

A recovery of the metal's market isn't yet in sight, but one will have to come eventually.

The Secret Oil-Trading Ring That Funds Russia's War

A little-known trader from Azerbaijan assembled a clandestine network that moves vast quantities of petroleum to China, India and other new markets

RBA Not Ruling Out Further Increases

The Reserve Bank of Australia debated the possibility of raising interest rates further at its February meeting, but decided to leave policy settings unchanged given recent signs that inflation had moderated further.

The Stock Market Is Melting Up. Prepare for a Correction.

Prices rose faster than expected, and the first-quarter GDP looks strong.

The Boom in Battery Metals for EVs Is Turning to Bust

Producers of lithium and nickel have paused projects after prices collapsed, and as momentum slows for electric-vehicle sales.

America's Oil Power Might Be Near Its Peak

Gushers of new U.S. crude have helped cap soaring oil prices despite OPEC production cuts and global turmoil, but that growth is expected to slow dramatically this year.

Goldman Sachs ups year-end S&P 500 target to 5,200, says Big Tech must do the heavy lifting

Citing expectations for stronger economic growth and profits for Big Tech, Goldman joins some of Wall Street's biggest bulls with an S&P 500 forecast of 5,200.

Billions Start Flowing to Chip Makers for New U.S. Factories

The Biden administration is pledging $1.5 billion in grants to GlobalFoundries in the first major award to revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry.

