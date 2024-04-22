Stocks Poised for Higher Open

The March personal consumption expenditures report and other economic data this week could help provide clarity on the Federal Reserve's likelihood of an interest rate cut in June.

China's Benchmark Lending Rates Kept Unchanged

China's benchmark loan prime rates were held steady in line with expectations as signs of stronger economic momentum make near-term policy easing less likely.

Move Aside, Big Banks: Giant Funds Now Rule Wall Street

Asset managers are growing into huge and complex financial supermarkets that mint billionaires by the dozen.

Big Stocks Won When Markets Rose. They Are Winning Again in the Selloff.

High rates and war fears hit smaller stocks harder-driving an unusual split in two of the major U.S. indexes.

U.S.-China Internet War Intensifies as House Passes TikTok Ban

The measure, requiring ByteDance to sell the popular app or stop operating in the U.S., now heads to the Senate. TikTok's general counsel plans to step down.

S&P 500 heads for worst month since 2022 as bond yields jump on inflation fears

The U.S. stock market's bull run has hit a rough patch, as bond yields spiked this month on fears that a robust economy is helping to keep inflationary pressures alive.

India's Broken Education System Threatens Its Superpower Dreams

Creating a competent manufacturing workforce is India's biggest challenge as it repositions its economy from software and IT toward production.

These Home Sellers Are Done Waiting for the Fed to Lower Rates

Some owners need to upsize, downsize and change jobs, even if mortgage rates don't fall soon.

Wall Street Has Abandoned Wall Street

JPMorgan closes a branch and cuts ties with what was once the heart of American finance.

The Coney Island Apartment Complex That Nearly Sparked a Banking Panic

Investors are worried about ticking time bombs on banks' balance sheets. Warbasse Houses was one of them.

