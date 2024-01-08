Dow rises as yields fall, while tech buoys S&P 500, Nasdaq

Stocks trade mostly higher, while the Dow gets dragged down by a tumble for Boeing shares.

NY Fed: It's been years since consumers felt this good about where inflation could go next

New York Fed's latest survey also asked participants what their household financial situation would look like a year from now.

Saudis cut crude prices to all regions amid oil-price weakness

Saudi Aramco on Sunday said it would cut crude prices to all regions, including its largest market in Asia --- a move that comes amid weaker global oil prices.

Housing sentiment jumps as nearly a third of Americans believe mortgage rates will fall in the coming year

Consumer optimism rose on the back of expectations around rates falling, a new Fannie Mae survey shows.

Good news for tenants: Rents have fallen for three months in a row

Rents fell in most of the largest cities, due to an increase in new apartments being constructed, reports say.

Wall Street Doubles Down on Bonds

The consensus is that interest rates have peaked for this economic cycle, making further investments in Treasurys and highly rated corporate bonds a good bet, analysts and managers say.

Investors Hope the Dogs of the Dow Can Find Their Bite

Big tech stocks are off to a sluggish start in January, offering a chance for value-oriented shares to shine.

Can Retirees Keep Splurging? Don't Count on It

Older Americans' spending has been helped by a healthy increase in Social Security incomes, but this year's boost will be much smaller.

Congressional Negotiators Reach Agreement on $1.6 Trillion Government Spending Level for 2024

The deal paves the way toward a full-year package averting a shutdown, but much work is still needed.

Biden Urged to Curb China's Dominance of Older Chips

A House panel's letter is pushing the administration to seek tariffs or take other actions to counter the Chinese microchip industry.

