Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Busy Earnings Week

Bellwether companies including Nvidia, Walmart and Home Depot are due to report results.

The Stock Market Is Melting Up. Prepare for a Correction.

Prices rose faster than expected, and the first-quarter GDP looks strong.

Nvidia's earnings report could kill the momentum driving U.S. stocks higher

Wall Street is growing increasingly uneasy about an options-driven momentum trade that has helped push the S&P 500 to record highs.

Goldman Sachs ups year-end S&P 500 target to 5,200, says Big Tech must do the heavy lifting

Citing expectations for stronger economic growth and profits for Big Tech, Goldman joins some of Wall Street's biggest bulls with an S&P 500 forecast of 5,200.

The Boom in Battery Metals for EVs Is Turning to Bust

Producers of lithium and nickel have paused projects after prices collapsed, and as momentum slows for electric-vehicle sales.

America's Oil Power Might Be Near Its Peak

Gushers of new U.S. crude have helped cap soaring oil prices despite OPEC production cuts and global turmoil, but that growth is expected to slow dramatically this year.

Billions Start Flowing to Chip Makers for New U.S. Factories

The Biden administration is pledging $1.5 billion in grants to GlobalFoundries in the first major award to revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry.

Chinese Travelers Hit the Road but Pinch Their Pennies

More Chinese travelers hit the road during the Lunar New Year holiday than ever before, but in a sign of postpandemic caution, many restricted themselves to shoestring budgets.

China Reports Smallest Foreign Investment Increase In Over Two Decades

China reported the smallest amount of annual foreign direct investment since the 1990s last year, amid capital outflow pressure and challenges attracting foreign capital due to tensions with the West.

How War in Europe Boosts the U.S. Economy

European rearmament and American aid to Ukraine are flowing back to the defense industrial base.

