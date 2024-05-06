S&P 500 Climbs With More Earnings in Focus

Stock indexes were climbing after last week's not-too-hot jobs report, which boosted hopes of an interest-rate cut this year.

U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Slow

The Conference Board's employment trends index fell to 111.25 in April from a downwardly revised 112.16 in March.

Hamas Says It Accepted a Proposed Cease-Fire. Israel Hasn't Agreed to the Plan.

Israel is studying the militant group's statement, which came soon after Israel urged evacuations before an offensive on Rafah.

Fed Reluctance to Cut Rates Makes Easing Harder for Emerging Markets

Central banks in Brazil and Mexico that led the global fight against inflation could now be stuck with steep interest rates due, in part, to the U.S. Federal Reserve's reluctance to cut.

China's Xi Shouldn't Expect an Easy Ride in Europe This Time

The Chinese leader's visit is set to test Europe's willingness to confront Beijing over its support of Russia and trade practices that have hurt European industries.

Regulator Explores Naming Companies Tied to Auditing Deficiencies Amid Investor Pushback

Shareholders have long called for such disclosure in inspection reports, in part a bid to learn which specific audits had problems.

'Green Shoots' Grow Out of Control on Wall Street

Bankers are dropping the phrase like seeds at spring planting, optimistic about signs of an end to dealmaking's long freeze.

How Online Shopping Is Saving the Bricks-and-Mortar Store

Retailers are increasingly relying on their shops as fulfillment hubs.

Paul Weiss Scores Another Top Dealmaker in Hiring Push

Jim Langston is leaving Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton to join Paul Weiss's mergers-and-acquisitions practice.

India's Boom Faces a Pitfall: Sharing the Wealth

To become an economic powerhouse like China, India urgently needs to address rising income inequality.

