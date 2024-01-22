Dow Climbs Above 38000 to a Record; S&P 500 Reaches High

Major stock indexes build on a record run, with gains in everything from technology heavyweights to Goldman Sachs shares on Monday.

Leading indicators fall again, but U.S. appears no closer to recession

Leading economic index dips 0.1% in December

China Benchmark Lending Rates Held Steady

China's benchmark lending rates were kept steady after the central bank held its key policy rates unchanged earlier this month, according to data released by the People's Bank of China.

Investors Fleeing China Are Going Big in Japan

Chinese retail investors are piling into Japanese shares as their own market flags-a sign of the times and a hint as to why Japanese stocks are doing so well.

Stocks Are at Record Highs, but Things Will Only Get Harder From Here

Expectations for interest-rate cuts are waning. Some investors say stock gains might be hard-won as a result.

The Moment for Small-Cap Stocks Might Already Be Over

The shares were among the biggest beneficiaries of rate-cut hopes.

Ocean Shipping Rates Surge as Red Sea Attacks Continue

Average worldwide costs of shipping a 40-foot container rose 23% in the week through Jan. 18 to $3,777, according to Drewry Shipping Consultants, more than doubling in the past month.

Rising Defaults May Give Misleading Picture on Consumer Health

Many credit measures are still being driven by the pandemic's effects on household finances.

Fed's favorite price gauge and GDP to give latest reads on inflation, economy

Inflation is slowing and the economy is still growing. What more could the Federal Reserve want?

Labor Supply Helped Tame Inflation. It Might Not Have Much More to Give.

Further cooling in price pressures might require an easing of demand and weaker growth.

