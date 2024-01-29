S&P 500 Starts Busy Week With Fresh Record
Stock-market investors are bracing for a week marked by earnings from large technology companies, a Federal Reserve meeting and economic data.
Treasury cuts its first-quarter borrowing estimate
The decline in borrowing was driven, in part, "higher net fiscal flows" and a higher cash balance.
A Little Dual Easing Soon Could Help the Fed Avoid Major Easing Later
Federal Reserve policymakers are considering when to start cutting rates and when to slow down the pace of quantitative tightening.
Analysis: Eurozone Likely Sank Into Recession, But Worst Could Be Over
The eurozone is expected to have slipped into a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, but improving survey data, a robust jobs market and expectations of interest-rate cuts suggest the worst could be over for the 20-nation bloc.
Analysis: ECB Winks at April Rate Cut, But June Is Still The Most Likely Start
The ECB's tacit acknowledgement of money-market expectations for spring interest-rate cuts fuelled hopes for an early move by the bank but it remains likely that markets will have to wait until the summer for easing to begin.
For Retailers, Business Is Back and Landlords Say No More Rent Discounts
Landlords are having a much easier time filling prime retail space and are far less likely to agree to concessions.
Qatar's Prime Minister Says Progress Made on Hostage-Release Deal
Gaps remain wide over key issues, and a deal isn't imminent, officials say.
Three U.S. Troops Killed in Drone Attack in Jordan
At least 34 U.S. service personnel were also injured in the strike, which President Biden said was carried out by Iran-backed militants.
The S&P 500 Rallied to Records on the Back of Just One Sector
Tech stocks keep climbing, while the other 10 sectors of the index are trading an average of 15% below their all-time highs.
China Jan-Dec Industrial Profit Fell 2.3% on Year
